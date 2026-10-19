Mona Agarwal Creates History, Wins India’s First Gold At 2026 Asian Para Games

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured gold, silver in women's 10m air rifle.

Mona Agarwal clinched gold, overcoming Avani Lekhara dramatically.

Agarwal also set new Asian Para Games qualification record.

Asian Para Games 2026: India opened its gold medal account at the 2026 Asian Para Games with a memorable one-two finish in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Mona Agarwal produced a stunning late surge to claim the top prize, edging compatriot Avani Lekhara in a closely contested final. Agarwal finished with a score of 250 to secure gold, while Lekhara settled for silver with 249.6. The result was particularly remarkable given Agarwal’s position midway through the final, when she was placed fifth after Stage 2 Series 2.

Lekhara had looked strong from the outset, but Agarwal delivered when it mattered most, raising her performance in the closing shots to turn the contest in her favour.

Mona Agarwal Sets Asian Para Games Record

Agarwal’s gold-winning performance followed an equally impressive showing in qualification.

She topped the standings with 629.1, setting a new Asian Para Games record in the process. Lekhara finished second in the qualifying round, setting up an all-Indian battle for the medals.

The two shooters carried that form into the final, ensuring India claimed both available podium places in the event.

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For Agarwal, the gold marked a significant milestone in her sporting journey, while Lekhara added another major international medal to her collection.

Both athletes have also qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, giving them another major target as they continue their shooting careers.

Who Is Mona Agarwal?

Born in Sikar, Rajasthan, Agarwal was diagnosed with polio when she was just nine months old, leaving both her legs affected.

Before taking up para-shooting, she explored several other sports, including para-athletics, para-powerlifting and women’s sitting volleyball.

Her rise in shooting has already brought major success. Agarwal won bronze at the 2024 Paralympics and added a silver medal at the Para-Shooting World Championships this year.

Lekhara, meanwhile, arrived at the event with an impressive record of her own. The celebrated shooter won gold medals at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Although she had to settle for silver this time, India’s double podium finish gave the country an encouraging start to its 2026 Asian Para Games campaign.