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English NewsSportsAsian Para Games 2026: Simran Bags Second Gold, Breaks 100m T12 Games Record In 12.02 Seconds

Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Bags Second Gold, Breaks 100m T12 Games Record In 12.02 Seconds

Asian Para Games 2026: Simran wins her second Asian Para Games 2026 gold with a Games-record 12.02 seconds in the women's 100m T12 final in Nagoya.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Simran won 100m T12 gold, setting Games record.
  • This second gold followed her 200m record-breaking win.
  • Double golds mark Simran's comeback with new guide.

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian para-athlete Simran continued her impressive run at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, winning her second gold medal in as many days with a record-breaking performance in the women's 100m T12 final on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old clocked 12.02 seconds to set a new Games record, adding the 100m title to the women's 200m gold she won on Tuesday, also with a Games record.

Simran Beats Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh To Win 100m Gold

Simran once again finished ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who took silver after clocking 12.30 seconds. Indonesia's Made Ni Putri secured the bronze medal with a time of 12.51 seconds.

The T12 classification is for athletes with moderate visual impairment. Simran's latest victory further strengthened her campaign in Nagoya, where she has now claimed gold in both of her events.

ALSO READ | Asian Para Games: Ayush Verma Wins Gold In Men's Shot Put F53 Event

Simran Makes Comeback With New Guide Shivam

The double gold marks another milestone in Simran's comeback alongside her new guide, Shivam. Her previous guide, Umar Saifi, was banned following a doping violation.

Simran had won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, she secured silver medals in both the 100m and 200m events.

ALSO READ | Asian Para Games: Alphia-Pallavi Duo Bag India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal

Her two Games-record performances in Nagoya represent a significant improvement on her previous Asian Para Games campaign, as she has now converted both events into gold-medal finishes.

ALSO READ | Amit Mishra Joins Star-Studded Delhi Capitals Coaching Staff For IPL 2027: Check Full List

Frequently Asked Questions

What gold medals has Simran won at the Asian Para Games 2026?

Simran has secured two gold medals at the Asian Para Games 2026. She won the women's 100m T12 final and the women's 200m event, setting new Games records in both.

What is Simran's classification in para-athletics?

Simran competes in the T12 classification. This category is designated for athletes who have moderate visual impairment.

Who is Simran's current guide, and why is this notable?

Simran's current guide is Shivam. This partnership marks a comeback for her, as her previous guide, Umar Saifi, had been banned following a doping violation.

How did Simran perform at the 2023 Asian Para Games compared to 2026?

At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Simran won silver medals in both the 100m and 200m events. Her 2026 performance marks a significant improvement, converting those events into gold.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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