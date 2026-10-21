Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Bags Second Gold, Breaks 100m T12 Games Record In 12.02 Seconds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Simran won 100m T12 gold, setting Games record.

This second gold followed her 200m record-breaking win.

Double golds mark Simran's comeback with new guide.

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian para-athlete Simran continued her impressive run at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, winning her second gold medal in as many days with a record-breaking performance in the women's 100m T12 final on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old clocked 12.02 seconds to set a new Games record, adding the 100m title to the women's 200m gold she won on Tuesday, also with a Games record.

Simran Beats Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh To Win 100m Gold

Simran once again finished ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who took silver after clocking 12.30 seconds. Indonesia's Made Ni Putri secured the bronze medal with a time of 12.51 seconds.

The T12 classification is for athletes with moderate visual impairment. Simran's latest victory further strengthened her campaign in Nagoya, where she has now claimed gold in both of her events.

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Simran Makes Comeback With New Guide Shivam

The double gold marks another milestone in Simran's comeback alongside her new guide, Shivam. Her previous guide, Umar Saifi, was banned following a doping violation.

Simran had won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. At the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, she secured silver medals in both the 100m and 200m events.

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Her two Games-record performances in Nagoya represent a significant improvement on her previous Asian Para Games campaign, as she has now converted both events into gold-medal finishes.

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