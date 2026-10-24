Asian Para Games 2026: India Script History With Record 30 Gold Medals, Finish Top 5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India achieved record 114 medals at Para Games 2026.

Campaign garnered 30 gold, India's most successful ever.

India finished fourth overall, led by para-athletics contributions.

Asian Para Games 2026: India have raised the bar at the Asian Para Games 2026, delivering their most successful campaign in the competition’s history. The Indian contingent collected 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, to establish a new national benchmark. The gold-medal count is particularly significant, as India crossed the 30-gold mark for the first time at the continental para-sport event. The achievement also surpassed the country’s previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, at the Hangzhou edition held in 2023.

Where India Finished In The Medal Tally

India secured fourth place in the overall standings. China dominated the competition with 204 gold, 115 silver and 108 bronze medals.

Japan finished second with 63 gold medals, while Uzbekistan occupied third place after winning 45 gold medals.

Read More: Virat Kohli Ignored Calls After Assuring Comeback? Amit Mishra Makes Big Claim

India’s performance reflected contributions from athletes across several disciplines, with para-athletics leading the medal count.

India’s Sport-Wise Medal Breakdown

Para-athletics was India’s biggest medal contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold.

Para-badminton produced 16 medals, while para-swimming added 11. Para-archery contributed six medals, and para-shooting secured five.

The complete sport-wise breakdown from the supplied figures is as follows:

Para-athletics: 22 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze. Total: 65 medals

Para-swimming: 0 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze. Total: 11 medals

Para-table tennis: 0 gold, 0 silver, 7 bronze. Total: 7 medals

Para-shooting: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze. Total: 5 medals

Para-judo: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze. Total: 2 medals

Para-powerlifting: 0 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze. Total: 2 medals

Para-archery: 3 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze. Total: 6 medals

Para-badminton: 3 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze. Total: 16 medals

Also Check || WATCH: Messi Makes History Again! Becomes First Footballer To Receive Princess Of Asturias Award

New Benchmark For Indian Para-Sport

India’s record haul marks a significant step forward from its previous best performance.

With athletes delivering medals across multiple sports, the campaign provides a strong platform for the continued growth of para-sport in the country.