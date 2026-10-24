India secured a record 114 medals at the Asian Para Games 2026, marking their most successful campaign ever. This included 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals.
Asian Para Games 2026: India Script History With Record 30 Gold Medals, Finish Top 5
India produce their best-ever Asian Para Games campaign with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, finishing fourth overall and setting a new national record.
- India achieved record 114 medals at Para Games 2026.
- Campaign garnered 30 gold, India's most successful ever.
- India finished fourth overall, led by para-athletics contributions.
Asian Para Games 2026: India have raised the bar at the Asian Para Games 2026, delivering their most successful campaign in the competition’s history. The Indian contingent collected 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze, to establish a new national benchmark. The gold-medal count is particularly significant, as India crossed the 30-gold mark for the first time at the continental para-sport event. The achievement also surpassed the country’s previous best of 108 medals, including 27 gold, at the Hangzhou edition held in 2023.
Where India Finished In The Medal Tally
India secured fourth place in the overall standings. China dominated the competition with 204 gold, 115 silver and 108 bronze medals.
Japan finished second with 63 gold medals, while Uzbekistan occupied third place after winning 45 gold medals.
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India’s performance reflected contributions from athletes across several disciplines, with para-athletics leading the medal count.
India’s Sport-Wise Medal Breakdown
Para-athletics was India’s biggest medal contributor, accounting for 65 medals, including 22 gold.
Para-badminton produced 16 medals, while para-swimming added 11. Para-archery contributed six medals, and para-shooting secured five.
The complete sport-wise breakdown from the supplied figures is as follows:
Para-athletics: 22 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze. Total: 65 medals
Para-swimming: 0 gold, 3 silver, 8 bronze. Total: 11 medals
Para-table tennis: 0 gold, 0 silver, 7 bronze. Total: 7 medals
Para-shooting: 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze. Total: 5 medals
Para-judo: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze. Total: 2 medals
Para-powerlifting: 0 gold, 2 silver, 0 bronze. Total: 2 medals
Para-archery: 3 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze. Total: 6 medals
Para-badminton: 3 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze. Total: 16 medals
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New Benchmark For Indian Para-Sport
India’s record haul marks a significant step forward from its previous best performance.
With athletes delivering medals across multiple sports, the campaign provides a strong platform for the continued growth of para-sport in the country.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's total medal count at the Asian Para Games 2026?
How did India rank in the overall medal tally?
India finished in fourth place in the overall standings at the Asian Para Games 2026. China dominated the competition, securing the top spot.
Which sport contributed the most medals for India?
Para-athletics was India's biggest medal contributor at the Asian Para Games 2026. Athletes in this discipline won a total of 65 medals, including 22 gold.
How does India's performance compare to previous Asian Para Games?
India's 114 medals at the Asian Para Games 2026 surpassed their previous best of 108 medals from Hangzhou 2023. They also achieved a record by crossing the 30-gold mark for the first time.