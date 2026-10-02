Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal Stuns Tajikistan With Incredible Late Comeback To Win Wrestling Gold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sujeet Kalkal secured Asian Games wrestling gold for India.

Trailing 2-9, Sujeet produced late assault, securing decisive points.

Gold boosts Indian wrestling, following category's past champions.

Asian Games Wrestling Gold: Sujeet Kalkal produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the Asian Games, overturning a sizeable deficit in the closing stages to defeat Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev and claim gold in the men’s 65kg wrestling category. For much of the bout, the title appeared to be slipping away from the Indian wrestler. Kudiev held a commanding advantage, but Sujeet refused to give up and launched a stunning late assault that completely changed the contest.

Sujeet Turns The Fight Around

With just 1 minute and 40 seconds remaining, Sujeet was trailing 2-9 and appeared to have an almost impossible task ahead of him.

The Indian, however, responded with relentless attacks and quickly completed three takedowns to slash the deficit. Kudiev then looked to protect his lead and run down the clock, but Sujeet continued searching for an opening.

Also Check || WATCH: Denmark Star Copies Ronaldo’s Celebration Before Strange Exchange With Portugal Coach

With only 11 seconds left, Sujeet found it. He executed one final takedown to collect two points, moving ahead 10-9 and completing a remarkable turnaround to snatch victory at the very end.

The closing stages were equally dramatic earlier in the comeback. With 1:15 remaining, Sujeet had been behind 6-9 before another takedown brought him within touching distance at 8-9.

As the clock continued to tick down, the Indian needed something special, and delivered with another decisive takedown to complete the victory.

Sujeet Follows Wrestling Greats

The triumph carries added significance because Sujeet has now won gold in the same weight category previously dominated by Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia.

Yogeshwar captured gold in this category at the 2014 Asian Games, while Bajrang repeated the feat in 2018. Bajrang also went on to win an Olympic bronze medal in the 65kg category at Tokyo.

Sujeet had already beaten Kudiev earlier this year at the Asian Championships, and he once again came out on top when the stakes were even higher.

His gold also provides a major boost for Indian wrestling after the country’s wrestlers returned from the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou without a gold medal.