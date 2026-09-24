President Murmu Congratulates Indian Asian Games Medal Winners Satnam, Salman & Roshibina

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Murmu congratulated Indian rowers, wushu player for medals.

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan won men's double sculls bronze.

Roshibina Devi secured wushu silver, her third consecutive medal.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan and Wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

In a post on X, President Murmu praised Satnam and Salman after the duo secured the bronze medal in the men’s double sculls event.

"Hearty congratulations to Satnam Singh and Salman Khan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Double Sculls event at the Asian Games 2026. Your performance reflects the strength of teamwork, endurance and commitment that rowing demands. May you both continue to achieve greater heights," she wrote.

Satnam and Salman clocked 6:13.25 to finish third in the final. China's Xudi Yi and Yide Nie won gold in 6:09.77, while Uzbekistan’s Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov took silver in 6:10.49.

The Indian pair were in third position at the halfway stage after 1,000m before moving into second with 500m remaining. However, they were overtaken in the closing stages and eventually finished with the bronze. The medal was Satnam’s second at the Asian Games. He had previously won bronze as part of India’s men’s quadruple sculls crew at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

President Murmu also congratulated Roshibina Devi after the Indian Wushu star won silver in the women’s 60kg Sanda event.

“Warm congratulations to you, Roshibina Devi Naorem, on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 60kg Sanda event in Wushu at the Asian Games 2026. Winning three medals at three consecutive Asian Games is a remarkable achievement and historic milestone for Indian wushu. May your inspiring journey continue with many more proud moments,” the President wrote.

Roshibina defeated Macao’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals and followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas in the semifinals. She then lost 0-2 to China’s Xiaoyu Zhang in the gold-medal bout.

The silver marked Roshibina’s third consecutive Asian Games medal. She had won bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Games before upgrading it to silver at Hangzhou in 2023. Her achievement also took India’s overall Wushu medal tally at the Asian Games to 11, comprising one gold, two silver and eight bronze medals.

Roshibina’s career has also been recognised with the Arjuna Award and the International Wushu Federation’s Female Wushu Athlete of the Year (Sanda) honour. She had initially missed out on India’s seven-member Wushu squad after losing the trials to Divyanshi Choudhary but returned to the team after Divyanshi was ruled out due to injury.

India’s medal tally stood at 14, one gold, six silver and seven bronze, following the rowing and Wushu medals on Thursday.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)