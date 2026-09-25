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English NewsSportsAnother Asian Games Medal For India! Manush Shah-Diya Chitale Win Table Tennis Bronze

Another Asian Games Medal For India! Manush Shah-Diya Chitale Win Table Tennis Bronze

The Indian pair stormed into the Asian Games semifinal after defeating four-time world medallists and World No.4 Wong Chun and Doo Ho in the quarterfinal 3-1.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manush Shah, Diya Chitale secured mixed doubles table tennis bronze.
  • Pair lost semifinal 0-4 to reigning Chinese champions.
  • Duo previously defeated world No.4, becoming second Indian medallists.

Toyota: Indian paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they lost to two-time defending champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin 0-4 in the semifinal at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

The Indian pair came into the semifinal after defeating four-time world medallists and World No.4 Wong Chun and Doo Ho in the quarterfinal 3-1. However, they could not replicate their strong performance in the semis as they were outdone by a much superior opponent.

They were up against the Olympic champions and two-time Asian Games winners in Wang and Sun, who are popularly known as 'Sha-Tou'. The Indians put a fight in the first game but lost 8-11. They were blown away in the second game, losing 5-11 before being 0-5 down in the third game.

The two staged a comeback and pushed the Chinese pair in the third game but lost it 8-11 before being blown away yet again in the third game 2-11 to lose the semifinal.

Manush and Diya are the second Indian mixed doubles pair to win a medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra.

Earlier, Men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their third round match to Japanese pair of Sora Matsushima and Shunsuke Togami 0-3. Indian Women's doubles pair of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya had earlier lost the third round match to China's Shuhan Fan and Yi Chen 0-3.

Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das had lost their Women's doubles round 3 match to China's Man Kuai and Manyu Wang 0-3, while Manav Thakkar went down to North Korea's Ryong Tae 2-4 in the Men's singles round 2 match.

Manush Shah had also lost the Men's doubles round 2 match with Manav against Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinozuka 1-3.

Meanwhile, Yashaswini won her Women's singles round 2 clash against Syria's Hend Zaza 4-1.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian table tennis players won a bronze medal?

Indian paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event. They earned the medal despite losing in the semifinal match.

Who did Manush Shah and Diya Chitale lose to in the semifinal?

They lost 0-4 to two-time defending champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin. These opponents are also Olympic champions and two-time Asian Games winners.

Is this a first-time achievement for an Indian mixed doubles pair at the Asiad?

No, Manush and Diya are the second Indian mixed doubles pair to win a medal at the Asiad. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were the first to achieve this.

How did Manush Shah and Diya Chitale qualify for the semifinal?

They reached the semifinal after defeating four-time world medallists and World No.4 Wong Chun and Doo Ho. They won their quarterfinal match 3-1.

Published at : 25 Sep 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Table Tennis Asian Games Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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