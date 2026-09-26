Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM congratulated Asian Games' gold-winning kabaddi teams.

Squash, table tennis mixed doubles pairs secured bronze medals.

Shooting team, shot putter also won silver medals.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated India’s medallists at the ongoing Asian Games, praising the country’s gold-winning kabaddi teams and lauding the performances of squash, shooting, table tennis and track and field athletes.

PM Modi congratulated Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar after the Indian pair secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles squash event.

Joshna and Velavan lost a closely fought semifinal to Hong Kong, China's Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong, 10-11, 11-2, 10-11 on Saturday, assuring themselves of a bronze medal. “Congratulations to Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar on winning the Bronze medal in the Squash Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. Their skill and determination are exceptional," PMO wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also hailed the Indian women's kabaddi team after it defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely contested final to retain the Asian Games gold medal. India held its nerve in a tense finish to secure its second consecutive women's kabaddi title.

“What a thrilling final and a magnificent Gold for the Women’s Kabaddi Team! Congratulations to our players. The team has displayed remarkable courage, composure and teamwork. India is proud of our Kabaddi champions. Best wishes for many more successes ahead," PMO wrote.

PM Modi next congratulated Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey after the trio won silver in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The Indian team finished second with a score of 1,763, behind China's 1,773, while Kazakhstan claimed bronze with 1,754.

“A fine display of precision by Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey! Congratulations to them on winning the Silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the Asian Games. May they continue to achieve many more successes in the times to come," PMO wrote.

The Prime Minister then congratulated the Indian men's kabaddi team after it retained the Asian Games gold medal with a 40-34 victory over Iran in the final.

India, which led 17-18 at half-time, produced a strong second-half performance to pull away from Iran and successfully defend the title it won at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. The victory was India's ninth men's kabaddi gold at the Asian Games.

“Champions once again! Congratulations to our Men’s Kabaddi Team on retaining the Asian Games Gold. Their determination has brought immense pride to the nation. Their success will also motivate several upcoming players. Best wishes to the entire team for their future endeavours,' PMO wrote.

PM Modi also congratulated Manush Shah and Diya Chitale after the duo secured bronze in mixed doubles table tennis.

The Indian pair reached the semifinals before going down 0-4 to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. Their semifinal appearance assured them of a bronze medal.

“Congratulations to Manush Shah and Diya Chitale on winning the Bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis event at the Asian Games.

This medal adds another proud moment to the rising popularity of Table Tennis in India. Best wishes to them for the future. Their determination will inspire many young players to take up the sport and aim higher," PMO wrote on X.

PM Modi's final message was for shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who won silver in the men's event with a best throw of 20.64m. Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebi won gold with a Games-record throw of 20.81m, while Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu took bronze with 20.48m. Toor, who won gold at the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, secured his third consecutive medal at the continental event.

“A splendid performance by @Tajinder_Singh3! Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in the Men’s Shot Put at the Asian Games with an impressive throw. Tajinderpal has consistently brought laurels to the nation through his focus and perseverance. Another Asian Games medal is a fitting addition to his remarkable journey. Wishing him many more successes ahead," the PMO posted on X.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)