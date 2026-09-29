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English NewsSportsIndia At 45 Medals With 4 Golds: Check Pakistan's Medal Tally After 10 Days

India At 45 Medals With 4 Golds: Check Pakistan's Medal Tally After 10 Days

India's four gold medals have come from shooting, cricket and kabaddi. Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet Singh secured the first gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

India's impressive campaign at the 2026 Asian Games continued on September 28, with the Indian contingent adding eight more medals to its tally. After 10 days of competition, India has now won 45 medals, including four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze.

Bronze medals currently account for the biggest share of India's overall tally, while the country has also collected four gold medals across different sporting disciplines.

India's Gold Medal Winners

India's four gold medals have come from shooting, cricket and kabaddi. Suruchi Phogat and Kamaljeet Singh secured the first gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

The Indian women's cricket team then added another gold after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. India subsequently completed a kabaddi double, with both the men's and women's teams winning gold medals.

India Adds Eight Medals On September 28

September 28 proved to be another successful day for the Indian contingent, with athletes winning eight medals across athletics, shooting and kurash.

India's haul on the day included four silver and four bronze medals. Esha Singh claimed silver in the women's 25m pistol event, while Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh and Yashvir Singh also finished with silver medals.

Pakistan's Medal Tally After 10 Days

Pakistan, meanwhile, has won four medals so far in the 2026 Asian Games. The country is yet to open its account in the gold and silver medal categories, with all four medals being bronze.

Pakistan currently occupies 33rd position on the overall medal table.

India vs Pakistan Medal Tally

At the end of 10 days, there is a significant difference between the medal counts of the two neighbouring countries. India has 45 medals - four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze - while Pakistan has four bronze medals.

However, the Asian Games are still underway, meaning the medal standings can change as more events are completed. Both contingents will be looking to add to their respective tallies in the remaining competitions.

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games 2026
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