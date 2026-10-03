Asian Games gold sparks celebrations among hockey players in Jharkhand's Simdega

Simdega, Oct 2 (PTI): Hockey players in Jharkhand's Simdega district celebrated the Indian women's team's Asian Games triumph by dancing to tribal songs on Friday.

The celebrations followed India's women's hockey team winning a gold medal at the Asian Games after 44 years.

Waving the national flag, young players danced to the beats of the traditional mandar drums and sang tribal folk songs at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Simdega.

Four members of the gold-winning Indian team hail from Jharkhand, including three from Simdega district. They are captain Salima Tete, Beauty Dungdung and Deepika Soreng, while Nikki Pradhan is from Khunti district.

"This golden achievement by the Indian women's hockey team is a matter of pride for the country and Jharkhand. This victory will inspire the coming generations, especially our young daughters, to move forward," Hockey Jharkhand general secretary Manoj Konbegi said.

He said Hockey Jharkhand would accord a grand welcome to the four players upon their return to the state.

"Tete and Pradhan played crucial roles on the field, while Beauty and Deepika were also part of this historic golden campaign," Konbegi said.

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games women's hockey gold and qualified for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with a performance built on one stunning strike and an extraordinary rearguard action, upstaging defending champions and Olympic silver-medallists China 1-0 in the final at Kakamigahara. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)