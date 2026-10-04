The 2026 Asian Games will conclude today, October 4, bringing the 16-day sporting spectacle to an end. India finished the campaign with 85 medals, including 21 golds, making it the country’s second-best performance in Asian Games history.

Athletics emerged as India’s biggest medal-producing sport, contributing 24 medals. Archery, meanwhile, delivered the highest number of gold medals for the country, with Indian athletes securing five top-podium finishes.

India ended the Games fourth on the overall medal table with 85 medals. China topped the standings with 341 medals, followed by Japan with 269 and South Korea with 150.

Neeru Dhandha To Carry The Indian Flag

Shooter Neeru Dhandha has been chosen as India’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremony after an outstanding campaign at the Games. She won three medals in shooting, including two golds.

Dhandha claimed gold in the women’s trap individual event and the mixed trap competition, while she also secured silver in the women’s trap team event. Her impressive haul earned her the honour of leading the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony.

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When Does Asian Games Closing Ceremony Start?

The closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on October 4.

Indian viewers can watch the ceremony live on Sony Sports Network channels, while the event will also be available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

India’s Multi-Medal Winners

Several Indian athletes enjoyed highly successful campaigns by winning multiple medals.

Alongside Neeru Dhandha, shooter Rudrankksh Patil also collected three medals during the Games. Seventeen-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod was another standout performer, winning three medals, including two golds.

In athletics, Vithya Ramraj and Gulveer Singh also finished the Games with three medals each, adding to India’s impressive overall medal tally.

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