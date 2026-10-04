Watch: 'Sanskar' On Display! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Jay Shah's Feet After Asiad Gold

In the aftermath of India's thrilling 19-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final, a touching moment involving prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and ICC Chairman Jay Shah has taken social media by storm.

As celebrations erupted at the venue in Nisshin following India's gold medal triumph, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman and former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah joined the squad on the field to offer his congratulations.

During the post-match pleasantries, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed immense humility by seeking Shah's blessings and touching his feet - a traditional Indian gesture of reverence that quickly went viral across online platforms.

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🚨 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi touched Jay Shah’s feet when Jay Shah came to congratulate all the Indian players after India won the Asian Games gold medal. This 15-year-old kid is more mature than Jehadi Saim Ayub and the entire country of Pakistan. https://t.co/EGJlmcJhZr — TEJASH 🚩 (@Tejashyy) October 3, 2026

The heartwarming exchange capped off a dramatic day of cricket. Opting to bat first in the summit clash, Shreyas Iyer's Team India posted a commanding 211/6 in their 20 overs, driven by explosive contributions from Abhishek Sharma (61 off 28 balls) and Tilak Varma (unbeaten 51 off 22 balls).

In response, Pakistan mounted a fierce chase behind Hasan Nawaz's blistering 96 off 51 deliveries. However, disciplined death bowling ensured Pakistan fell 19 runs short, finishing on 192/6 to hand India the gold medal.

Jay Shah Lauds Historical Asian Games Campaign

Following the presentation ceremony where he handed over the gold medals to the victorious Indian squad, Jay Shah praised the tournament organizers and participating nations for hosting a successful event in Japan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah noted that Nagoya and Japan had written a "proud new chapter" in cricket's global expansion, expressing gratitude to the Olympic Council of Asia, local organizers, and the passionate fans who created a memorable atmosphere throughout the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's respectful gesture amidst the intense post-match excitement showcased not only the maturity of India's youngest stars but also highlighted the strong cultural roots that remain central to the team's identity.