Asian Games: Parveen Hooda Wins Boxing Gold In Nail-Biting 65kg Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian boxer Parveen Hooda won Asian Games 65kg gold.

The final against Chen Nien-Chen ended 3-2 decision.

Parveen won round one, opponent secured round two.

Asian Games: Parveen Hooda emerged on top after a tense battle against Chen Nien-Chen, delivering India another memorable gold medal in boxing at the Asian Games. The women’s 65kg final remained finely balanced until the closing moments, with neither boxer able to establish a decisive advantage. Parveen stayed composed under pressure and produced enough quality work to leave the judges split. Her victory came by a 3-2 decision, earning the Indian boxer the gold medal after a contest that went down to the wire.

Parveen Stays Calm As Final Intensifies

Parveen Hooda began the final cautiously but quickly found openings with sharp counters and well-timed body shots as the two boxers traded combinations.

Her cleaner work helped her take control of the opening round, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favour, giving the Indian a 5-0 advantage.

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Chen Nien-Chen responded strongly in the second round. Parveen continued to maintain her distance, using her jab and targeting the body, but the Chinese Taipei boxer stepped up the pressure with quick 1-2 combinations.

Chen’s sharper exchanges earned her the second round on all five scorecards, bringing the contest level at 1-1 and setting up a tense finish.

Holds Her Nerve To Seal Gold

With the final hanging in the balance, Parveen stayed composed and refused to be drawn into a reckless exchange.

Chen continued to press forward, particularly in the final round, but the Indian responded with swift combinations and effective counters.

The bout went right down to the wire, with neither boxer able to establish a decisive advantage in the closing moments. Parveen’s ability to stay composed under pressure ultimately made the difference.

The judges eventually handed her a 3-2 split-decision victory, confirming Parveen as the women’s 65kg Asian Games champion.

The gold medal adds another major achievement to India’s boxing campaign and caps a composed performance from Parveen, who navigated a see-sawing final without losing her focus.