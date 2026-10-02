Parveen Hooda of India won the gold medal in the women's 65kg boxing final. She defeated Chen Nien-Chen in a tense 3-2 split-decision.
Asian Games: Parveen Hooda Wins Boxing Gold In Nail-Biting 65kg Final
Parveen Hooda edged Chen Nien-Chen 3-2 in a thrilling women’s 65kg final, holding her nerve under pressure to win gold for India at the Asian Games.
- Indian boxer Parveen Hooda won Asian Games 65kg gold.
- The final against Chen Nien-Chen ended 3-2 decision.
- Parveen won round one, opponent secured round two.
Asian Games: Parveen Hooda emerged on top after a tense battle against Chen Nien-Chen, delivering India another memorable gold medal in boxing at the Asian Games. The women’s 65kg final remained finely balanced until the closing moments, with neither boxer able to establish a decisive advantage. Parveen stayed composed under pressure and produced enough quality work to leave the judges split. Her victory came by a 3-2 decision, earning the Indian boxer the gold medal after a contest that went down to the wire.
Parveen Stays Calm As Final Intensifies
Parveen Hooda began the final cautiously but quickly found openings with sharp counters and well-timed body shots as the two boxers traded combinations.
Her cleaner work helped her take control of the opening round, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favour, giving the Indian a 5-0 advantage.
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Chen Nien-Chen responded strongly in the second round. Parveen continued to maintain her distance, using her jab and targeting the body, but the Chinese Taipei boxer stepped up the pressure with quick 1-2 combinations.
Chen’s sharper exchanges earned her the second round on all five scorecards, bringing the contest level at 1-1 and setting up a tense finish.
Holds Her Nerve To Seal Gold
With the final hanging in the balance, Parveen stayed composed and refused to be drawn into a reckless exchange.
Chen continued to press forward, particularly in the final round, but the Indian responded with swift combinations and effective counters.
The bout went right down to the wire, with neither boxer able to establish a decisive advantage in the closing moments. Parveen’s ability to stay composed under pressure ultimately made the difference.
The judges eventually handed her a 3-2 split-decision victory, confirming Parveen as the women’s 65kg Asian Games champion.
The gold medal adds another major achievement to India’s boxing campaign and caps a composed performance from Parveen, who navigated a see-sawing final without losing her focus.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the gold medal in the women's 65kg boxing final at the Asian Games?
What was the result of Parveen Hooda's gold medal bout at the Asian Games?
Parveen Hooda secured a 3-2 split-decision victory against Chen Nien-Chen in the women's 65kg final. The close contest went down to the wire.
How did Parveen Hooda maintain her composure during the final match?
Parveen stayed composed under pressure, refusing to be drawn into reckless exchanges. She responded with swift combinations and effective counters, which made the ultimate difference.
Did Parveen Hooda win the first round of her final match?
Yes, Parveen Hooda took control of the opening round, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favour. This gave her an early 5-0 advantage.