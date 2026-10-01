Asian Games: Nitesh Siwach Misses Gold But Makes Greco-Roman Wrestling History For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Siwach secured historic silver in Asian Games wrestling.

Siwach lost gold medal bout against Japan's Yuri Nakazato.

India previously only won four Greco-Roman bronze medals.

Asian Games Wrestling: Nitesh Siwach created a significant chapter in Indian wrestling history despite falling short of gold in the men’s 97kg Greco-Roman final at the Asian Games. Siwach was beaten by Japan’s Yuri Nakazato in the title clash, having trailed 0-2 at the halfway mark and eventually lost 0-4. The defeat ended his gold-medal bid, but his run still delivered a historic silver for India in a discipline where the country has traditionally struggled to reach the top of the podium.

Siwach Falls Short Of Gold Against Nakazato

The Indian wrestler entered the final with the opportunity to secure India’s first-ever Asian Games gold in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Nakazato, however, established an early advantage and kept Siwach from overturning the deficit as the bout progressed.

The Japanese wrestler eventually secured the victory, leaving Siwach with silver.

Read More: India vs Pakistan Asian Games Final: When Is The Gold Medal Clash?

While the final did not go his way, the medal represents a landmark achievement for Indian wrestling.

India had previously managed only four bronze medals in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games and had never produced a champion in the discipline.

Impressive Run To The Final

Siwach had entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage and immediately made his presence felt with a convincing 7-1 victory over Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov.

The semifinal was even more emphatic. Siwach dominated Ganbaatar and prevented his opponent from putting a single point on the scoreboard, booking his place in the gold-medal bout in commanding fashion.

That run gave him a chance to achieve something no Indian Greco-Roman wrestler had managed before at the Asian Games.

Although Nakazato ultimately denied him the gold, Siwach’s silver remains a major breakthrough.

His performances across the knockout rounds demonstrated his ability to compete with some of the best wrestlers in the field and have given Indian Greco-Roman wrestling another landmark result.

The gold remains elusive, but Siwach leaves the Asian Games with a medal that adds a new chapter to the country’s history in the discipline.