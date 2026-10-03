Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Recalled To Japan To Be India's Flag-Bearer For Closing Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neeru Dhanda named flag-bearer for Asian Games closing.

She secured two golds, one silver in trap shooting.

Dhanda made history, first Indian woman with individual gold.

She was recalled from India for flag-bearer role.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Indian trap shooter Neeru Dhanda has been named India's women's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The prestigious honour arrives following a remarkable campaign in which the 27-year-old athlete secured two gold medals and one silver medal, establishing herself as one of the standout Indian performers at the continental showpiece. Her selection recognises a breakthrough tournament that saw the Indian shooting squad deliver consistent podium finishes across individual and team categories.

Historic Trap Gold And Multi-Medal Sweep

Dhanda opened her campaign in memorable fashion by winning the gold medal in the women's individual trap competition. Her victory marked a historic milestone for Indian shooting, making her the first Indian woman ever to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting. The landmark triumph ended a lengthy drought for the country in continental shotgun events and set the tone for the rest of her tournament.

She added a silver medal in the women's trap team competition, sharing the podium with teammates Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat. Demonstrating outstanding accuracy and composure, Dhanda then paired with Kynan Chenai in the mixed team trap event to capture her second gold medal of the Games. The victory took her personal medal haul to three, completing one of the most successful individual performances by an Indian shooter in Asian Games history.

Surprise Recall From India For Flag-Bearer Duties

Having finished her competitive shooting schedule earlier in the multi-sport event, Dhanda had already returned home to India. However, sports authorities called her back to Nagoya after selecting her to carry the national flag. India's deputy chef de mission Anjali Bhagwat contacted the shooter directly to share the decision, prompting Dhanda to take an immediate international flight back to Japan to accept the prestigious role.

The closing ceremony will take place at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya on Sunday, 4 October. Dhanda will lead the Indian contingent into the stadium carrying the national Tricolour, providing a fitting finale to a campaign where her three medals placed Indian trap shooting firmly on the Asian sporting map.