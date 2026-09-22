Hindi Above Japanese On Asian Games Waste Bins Surprises Indian Journalist | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Journalist found unusual language order on Nagoya waste bins.

Instructions listed English, Chinese, Hindi, Arabic above Japanese.

Viral post highlights international event's diverse audience accommodation.

An unusual detail spotted in Nagoya has caught attention as the Asian Games 2026 get underway, with an Indian journalist noticing the language order used on public waste bins. Sports journalist and presenter Vimal Kumar shared a photograph from Nagoya showing waste-disposal instructions written in five languages. What caught his attention was not the multilingual signage itself, but the placement of Japanese below the other languages.

English, Chinese, Hindi And Arabic Listed Above Japanese

The instructions on the bins appeared in the following order: English, Chinese, Hindi, Arabic and Japanese. The bins were being used for different categories of waste, including glass bottles, plastic bags, plastic bottles and burnable waste.

Kumar shared the photograph on social media and highlighted the unusual language arrangement. The inclusion of Hindi alongside English, Chinese and Arabic stood out to him while he was covering the continental sporting event.

WATCH: Hindi Above Japanese On Asian Games Waste Bins

English, Chinese, Hindi and Japanese!

This was surprising in Nagoya. pic.twitter.com/wDyn3kFAG6 — Vimal Kumar (@Vimalwa) September 22, 2026

The journalist captioned his post, “English, Chinese, Hindi and Japanese! This was surprising in Nagoya.” His observation subsequently attracted reactions from social media users.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Nagoya Post

The photograph quickly generated responses from users, with some praising the arrangement and others simply expressing surprise at seeing Hindi prominently displayed at an international event in Japan.

One user reacted by writing, “Developed Nation,” while another responded positively to the multilingual instructions. Another user attempted to make a reference to Urdu, although the language does not appear among those visible on the bins shown in Kumar's photograph.

The post has drawn attention because the language arrangement provides an interesting glimpse into how visitors from different countries are being accommodated during the Asian Games.

Nagoya Prepares For International Visitors

With athletes, officials, journalists and fans arriving in Nagoya from across Asia, multilingual instructions have become part of the event's public-facing arrangements.

The waste bins shown in Kumar's post cover everyday requirements rather than competition-specific facilities. However, the decision to display instructions in several major languages highlights the international nature of the Asian Games and the diverse audience attending the event.

For Indian visitors in particular, the presence of Hindi among the listed languages has become a talking point online, with Kumar's photograph drawing attention to a small but noticeable detail from the Games.