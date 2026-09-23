Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver! Completes Redemption After Hangzhou Heartbreak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mirabai Chanu secured silver at Asian Games in 49kg.

She lifted 198kg, earning her first Asian Games medal.

This medal joins her decorated Olympic, World career.

Mirabai Chanu Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu finally has an Asian Games medal to her name. The Indian weightlifting star secured silver in the women’s 49kg category, putting behind the disappointment of missing out on the podium at the previous edition. Chanu posted an overall lift of 198kg, combining 87kg in the snatch with 111kg in the clean and jerk. Her effort was enough for second place, while North Korea’s Ri Song Gum claimed gold after finishing with a massive total of 215kg.

Indonesia’s Wijayana Luluk Diana Tri completed the podium with bronze.

Chanu Turns Hangzhou Disappointment Into Silver

The medal carries extra significance for Mirabai Chanu after her experience at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where she narrowly missed a podium place.

This time, the 30-year-old made sure she left the continental event with a medal, delivering a composed performance across both disciplines.

Her silver also adds another major achievement to an already decorated career.

Read More: Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Medal In 10m Air Pistol Final

Chanu had previously won Olympic silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games in 2021, but an Asian Games medal had remained absent from her resume until Wednesday.

Another Medal In An Illustrious Career

Mirabai Chanu has consistently been among India’s leading weightlifters on the global stage, having become the world champion in 2017 and has since added two World Championship silver medals to her collection.

Her record at the Commonwealth Games is even more impressive. She has won three gold medals and one silver at the event, establishing herself as one of India’s most successful weightlifters in the competition’s history.

The silver in 2026 fills one of the few gaps in Chanu’s long list of achievements. After falling just short in Hangzhou, she has now returned to the Asian Games podium and added another international medal to her remarkable career.

For Indian weightlifting, the result provides yet another major medal on the continental stage, while Mirabai Chanu’s redemption story makes the achievement even more significant.