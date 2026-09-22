Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured first gold, women's cricket defeated Sri Lanka.

India posted 216/3, defeated Sri Lanka for the gold.

Gold moved India to eighth, holding seven medals overall.

China leads overall medal tally; Japan, South Korea follow.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India finally opened its gold-medal account at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday as Harmanpreet Kaur's women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. The victory took India's tally to seven medals and moved the country to eighth place in the standings.

China continues to lead the overall medal table in Aichi-Nagoya with 53 medals, including 32 golds, 13 silvers and eight bronzes. Japan sits second with 46 medals, while South Korea occupies third place with 27.

India Moves Up After Women's Cricket Gold

India entered the fourth day of competition with six medals and was still waiting for its first gold. That changed after the women's cricket team produced a dominant display against Sri Lanka to retain the title won at the previous Asian Games.

India posted 216/3 after being sent into bat, with Smriti Mandhana making 79 and Shafali Verma scoring 48. Richa Ghosh then provided a late surge with an unbeaten 49 off 22 deliveries.

Sri Lanka struggled throughout the chase and were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two each.

The gold medal takes India's tally to one gold, four silver and two bronze medals. Shooting has contributed four of India's silver medals, while the remaining bronze medals have come from shooting and mixed martial arts.

China Remains Clear At Top Of Medal Table

China has established an early advantage in the medal race, with its 32 gold medals accounting for the bulk of its 53-medal haul. Japan is second with 11 golds, while South Korea has six gold medals.

Kazakhstan sits fourth with 12 medals, including six golds, followed by Thailand with six medals. Hong Kong, China has 12 medals overall, including three golds, while Tajikistan is seventh with four medals.

India's seven-medal haul currently places it eighth, ahead of Uzbekistan on the gold-medal count. The standings remain fluid as competition continues across several disciplines.

India Still Has Major Medal Events Ahead

India's campaign is far from over, with several medal opportunities still to come across the remainder of the Asian Games. The men's badminton team has already assured itself of a medal, while Roshibina Devi has also secured a medal.

Boxing, wrestling and men's cricket are among the major events yet to contribute to India's medal tally. The country will therefore have further opportunities to climb the standings as more events reach their medal stages.

For now, the women's cricket team's victory has given India its first gold of the Aichi-Nagoya Games and moved the country into the top eight of the medal table.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

China — 32 Gold, 13 Silver, 8 Bronze — 53

Japan — 11 Gold, 16 Silver, 19 Bronze — 46

South Korea — 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 17 Bronze — 27

Kazakhstan — 6 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 12

Thailand — 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6

Hong Kong, China — 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze — 12

Tajikistan — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 4

India — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze — 7

Uzbekistan — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6

Chinese Taipei — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9

Iran — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5

Singapore — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5

Macao, China — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze — 4

Jordan — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3

Myanmar — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3

Malaysia — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

Vietnam — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

Kuwait — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3

Bahrain — 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 2

Indonesia — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 7 Bronze — 8

Philippines — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

Iraq — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3

Lebanon — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2

Qatar — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2

Afghanistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

Sri Lanka — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

Turkmenistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

Cambodia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze — 4

Kyrgyzstan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 3

Saudi Arabia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2

Pakistan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2

Brunei Darussalam — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

Mongolia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

Syrian Arab Republic — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1