India's women's cricket team secured the country's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. This victory moved India to eighth place in the medal standings.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Up To 8th After Cricket Gold | Check Country-Wise List
India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in women's cricket. Check India's medal tally and country-wise standings.
- India secured first gold, women's cricket defeated Sri Lanka.
- India posted 216/3, defeated Sri Lanka for the gold.
- Gold moved India to eighth, holding seven medals overall.
- China leads overall medal tally; Japan, South Korea follow.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India finally opened its gold-medal account at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday as Harmanpreet Kaur's women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. The victory took India's tally to seven medals and moved the country to eighth place in the standings.
China continues to lead the overall medal table in Aichi-Nagoya with 53 medals, including 32 golds, 13 silvers and eight bronzes. Japan sits second with 46 medals, while South Korea occupies third place with 27.
India Moves Up After Women's Cricket Gold
India entered the fourth day of competition with six medals and was still waiting for its first gold. That changed after the women's cricket team produced a dominant display against Sri Lanka to retain the title won at the previous Asian Games.
India posted 216/3 after being sent into bat, with Smriti Mandhana making 79 and Shafali Verma scoring 48. Richa Ghosh then provided a late surge with an unbeaten 49 off 22 deliveries.
Sri Lanka struggled throughout the chase and were bowled out for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two each.
The gold medal takes India's tally to one gold, four silver and two bronze medals. Shooting has contributed four of India's silver medals, while the remaining bronze medals have come from shooting and mixed martial arts.
China Remains Clear At Top Of Medal Table
China has established an early advantage in the medal race, with its 32 gold medals accounting for the bulk of its 53-medal haul. Japan is second with 11 golds, while South Korea has six gold medals.
Kazakhstan sits fourth with 12 medals, including six golds, followed by Thailand with six medals. Hong Kong, China has 12 medals overall, including three golds, while Tajikistan is seventh with four medals.
India's seven-medal haul currently places it eighth, ahead of Uzbekistan on the gold-medal count. The standings remain fluid as competition continues across several disciplines.
India Still Has Major Medal Events Ahead
India's campaign is far from over, with several medal opportunities still to come across the remainder of the Asian Games. The men's badminton team has already assured itself of a medal, while Roshibina Devi has also secured a medal.
Boxing, wrestling and men's cricket are among the major events yet to contribute to India's medal tally. The country will therefore have further opportunities to climb the standings as more events reach their medal stages.
For now, the women's cricket team's victory has given India its first gold of the Aichi-Nagoya Games and moved the country into the top eight of the medal table.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally
China — 32 Gold, 13 Silver, 8 Bronze — 53
Japan — 11 Gold, 16 Silver, 19 Bronze — 46
South Korea — 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 17 Bronze — 27
Kazakhstan — 6 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 12
Thailand — 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6
Hong Kong, China — 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze — 12
Tajikistan — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 4
India — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze — 7
Uzbekistan — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6
Chinese Taipei — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9
Iran — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5
Singapore — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5
Macao, China — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze — 4
Jordan — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3
Myanmar — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3
Malaysia — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4
Vietnam — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4
Kuwait — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3
Bahrain — 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 2
Indonesia — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 7 Bronze — 8
Philippines — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4
Iraq — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3
Lebanon — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2
Qatar — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2
Afghanistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1
Sri Lanka — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1
Turkmenistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1
Cambodia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze — 4
Kyrgyzstan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 3
Saudi Arabia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2
Pakistan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2
Brunei Darussalam — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1
Mongolia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1
Syrian Arab Republic — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026?
How many medals has India won so far at the Asian Games 2026?
India has won a total of seven medals at the Asian Games 2026. This includes one gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.
Which country is currently leading the overall medal table at the Asian Games 2026?
China is currently leading the overall medal table with a total of 53 medals, including 32 gold medals. Japan is in second place, followed by South Korea.
Who were the top performers in India's women's cricket gold medal match?
Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs and Shafali Verma added 48, while Richa Ghosh contributed an unbeaten 49. Deepti Sharma took three wickets in the bowling effort.