Asian Games Medal Tally: India Hits 45 Medals On Day 10, Check Where Every Nation Ranks Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured seven medals, totaling 45; holding 12th position.

Athletics excelled with javelin, long jump, and a hurdles national record.

Shooting, kurash added medals; China leads overall standings.

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 Medal Tally: India delivered a stellar seven-medal haul on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, pushing the nation's overall tally to 45 medals. While the contingent maintains the 12th position in the standings with 4 gold, 20 silver, and 21 bronze medals, Monday's surge was heavily powered by phenomenal performances across track and field, shooting, and kurash.

China continues to dominate the summit of the medal table with a staggering 229 total medals, followed closely by Japan and South Korea. However, the Indian campaign showcased remarkable resilience as athletes battled rain, injuries, and historic pressure to secure podium finishes.

Athletics And Shooting Lead India's Day 10 Surge

Track and field events proved to be the bedrock of India's success, contributing a major share of the day's triumphs. Javelin throwers delivered a sensational double podium finish, with Yashvir Singh capturing silver after recording a personal best of 85.72 metres, while Rohit Yadav clinched bronze with a stellar 84.35m effort.

In the long jump pit, Murali Sreeshankar defied a painful knee injury sustained during heavy rain to secure a brilliant silver medal with a jump of 8.07 metres. Distance star Gulveer Singh added another silver to his campaign by finishing second in the men's 1500m final with a personal-best time.

The athletics arena also witnessed history on the track, where Vithya Ramraj secured a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles by shattering PT Usha's legendary 42-year-old national record with a timing of 54.75 seconds. Parul Chaudhary rounded out the track success with a gritty bronze in the women's 5000m final.

Shooting brought further drama when Esha Singh fought through a tense double shoot-off in the women's 25m pistol individual final, ultimately settling for a hard-earned silver medal. Earlier in martial arts, Pincky Balhara opened India's medal account for the day by capturing bronze in the women's -78kg kurash category.

Complete List Of India's Medals On Day 10

Esha Singh: Silver | Women's 25m Pistol Individual

Yashvir Singh: Silver | Men's Javelin Throw (85.72m PB)

Rohit Yadav: Bronze | Men's Javelin Throw (84.35m)

Murali Sreeshankar: Silver | Men's Long Jump (8.07m)

Gulveer Singh: Silver | Men's 1500m

Vithya Ramraj: Bronze | Women's 400m Hurdles (National Record)

Parul Chaudhary: Bronze | Women's 5000m

Pincky Balhara: Bronze | Women's -78kg Kurash

Overall Medal Contributions And Standings Context

Athletics has firmly established itself as India's premier medal supplier at the 2026 games, accumulating 19 total medals consisting of nine silver and ten bronze. Shooting follows closely with 12 medals, meaning these two disciplines alone account for 31 of India's 45 total podium finishes.

Meanwhile, India's gold medal count stands at four, contributed by women's cricket, men's kabaddi, women's kabaddi, and the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team event.

With multiple athletes advancing through preliminary rounds and boxers like Lovlina Borgohain confirming additional medals by reaching the semi-finals, the Indian contingent aims to accelerate its climb up the leaderboard in the remaining days of the competition.

Asian Games 2026 Top 12 Medal Standings

1. China: Gold 131 | Silver 53 | Bronze 45 | Total: 229

2. Japan: Gold 41 | Silver 68 | Bronze 63 | Total: 172

3. South Korea: Gold 21 | Silver 26 | Bronze 43 | Total: 90

4. Uzbekistan: Gold 12 | Silver 17 | Bronze 13 | Total: 42

5. Kazakhstan: Gold 9 | Silver 13 | Bronze 23 | Total: 45

6. Thailand: Gold 9 | Silver 8 | Bronze 12 | Total: 29

7. Bahrain: Gold 9 | Silver 2 | Bronze 3 | Total: 14

8. Iran: Gold 8 | Silver 15 | Bronze 9 | Total: 32

9. North Korea: Gold 7 | Silver 5 | Bronze 5 | Total: 17

10. Malaysia: Gold 6 | Silver 3 | Bronze 9 | Total: 18

11. Hong Kong, China: Gold 5 | Silver 12 | Bronze 17 | Total: 34

12. India: Gold 4 | Silver 20 | Bronze 21 | Total: 45