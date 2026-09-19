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English NewsSportsManu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat Lead India At Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat Lead India At Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Kabaddi icon Pawan Sehrawat were India's flag bearers at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony in Nagoya.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asian Games 2026 opened; Bhaker, Sehrawat led Indian contingent.
  • Sehrawat replaced shot-putter Toor; India seeks record medals.
  • Indian hockey team skipped ceremony for immediate match preparation.

India Asian Games 2026: The 2026 Asian Games have officially opened in Nagoya, Japan, with the opening ceremony taking place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Saturday. The event brought together athletes and officials from across the continent as the Aichi-Nagoya Games got underway. India’s contingent was among the centrepieces of the nations’ parade, with Olympic shooting medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat leading the delegation into the stadium.

Manu Bhaker And Pawan Sehrawat Carry The Tricolour

 

Bhaker and Sehrawat took charge as India’s flagbearers after a late change to the original plan.

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor had initially been chosen alongside Bhaker, but a delay involving his official ceremonial kit meant he could not make it to the ceremony in time. Sehrawat was subsequently named his replacement.

Read More: Pat Cummins’ Toughest Indian Opponent Isn’t Kohli Or Rohit: Here’s Who He Picked

The moment gave India two prominent figures from different sporting disciplines at the head of its contingent.

Manu Bhaker arrives at the Games as a two-time Olympic medallist, while Sehrawat was part of India’s gold-medal-winning men’s kabaddi campaign at the previous Asian Games.

India Looking To Build On 2022 Asian Games Haul

The Indian contingent enters the Aichi-Nagoya Games following its record performance at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India won 107 medals at that edition, including 28 golds, making it the country’s best-ever medal tally at the Asian Games.

This time, India has assembled a large contingent across dozens of disciplines, with athletes targeting another strong showing on the continental stage.

The opening ceremony itself featured the traditional formalities associated with the start of the Games, including the parade of nations, the hoisting of the Olympic Council of Asia flag and the athletes’ oath.

The ceremony marked the official beginning of an event featuring more than 11,000 athletes from 45 nations and regions.

Indian Hockey Team Misses Opening Ceremony

One notable absence from India’s parade was the men’s hockey team. The hockey players did not attend the opening ceremony as they were scheduled to begin their campaign the following morning.

The decision was aimed at reducing travel and ensuring the players remained rested ahead of their first match.

The Asian Games will continue through October 4, with India looking to add to its record medal haul from Hangzhou.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Asian Games was held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday.

Who were India's flagbearers at the 2026 Asian Games opening ceremony?

Olympic shooting medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat led India's delegation as flagbearers.

Why was Pawan Sehrawat chosen as a flagbearer at the last minute?

Pawan Sehrawat replaced shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who couldn't attend due to a delay involving his official ceremonial kit.

How did India perform at the 2022 Asian Games?

India achieved its best-ever medal tally at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, winning 107 medals, including 28 golds.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Manu Bhaker Pawan Sehrawat Asian Games 2026
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