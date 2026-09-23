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English NewsSportsAsian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Medal In 10m Air Pistol Final

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Medal In 10m Air Pistol Final

Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games after qualifying third, narrowly missing out on another major international medal.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manu Bhaker finished fifth in Asian Games 10m pistol.
  • She qualified third, generating medal hopes for India.
  • However, she could not sustain momentum, missing a medal.

Manu Bhaker Asian Games: Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on an Asian Games medal after finishing fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final, ending her hopes of adding another podium finish to her growing list of international achievements. The Indian shooter had entered the medal round with plenty of momentum after securing third place in qualification. That performance had raised expectations of another medal challenge, but Bhaker was unable to carry the same position through the final and eventually finished outside the top three.

Bhaker Falls Short After Strong Qualification

Manu Bhaker’s third-place qualification had put her firmly in medal contention heading into the final.

With only a handful of shooters remaining at that stage, India had reason to hope that the double Olympic medallist could once again deliver on a major stage.

However, the final unfolded differently. Bhaker could not sustain her qualification momentum and ended the contest in fifth position, leaving her just outside the medal positions.

Read More: 'Ajit Agarkar Has Been...': Ashwin Opens Up On BCCI Chief Selector's Tenure Amid Exit Buzz

While the result will be disappointing given her strong start to the event, reaching the final itself adds another significant chapter to Bhaker’s already impressive shooting career.

Another Major Final For India’s Shooting Star

Manu Bhaker has become one of the most recognisable figures in Indian shooting following her historic performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won two bronze medals.

Her success in Paris made her the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games, further raising expectations around her performances at major international events.

The Asian Games final provided another opportunity to compete against the continent’s leading shooters.

Notably, Bhaker’s exit from the medal positions does not bring the Indian shooting campaign to an end. With several events still to come, the country will continue to look to its shooters for more podium finishes.

Her focus will now shift to her remaining assignments at the Games. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Manu Bhaker perform in the women's 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games?

Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women's 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games, narrowly missing out on a medal. She was unable to sustain her strong qualification momentum.

What was Manu Bhaker's position in the qualification round?

Manu Bhaker secured third place in the qualification round, which had raised expectations for her to win a medal in the final event.

What are some of Manu Bhaker's notable past achievements?

She won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, making her the first athlete from independent India to achieve two medals at a single Olympic Games.

Will Manu Bhaker compete in other events at the Asian Games?

Yes, her focus will now shift to her remaining assignments at the Games. The Indian shooting campaign continues with other events.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Manu Bhaker Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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