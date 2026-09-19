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English NewsSports‘Missed Jaspal Sir A Lot’: Manu Bhaker Gets Emotional After Asian Games Opening Ceremony

‘Missed Jaspal Sir A Lot’: Manu Bhaker Gets Emotional After Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Jaspal Rana, the celebrated shooter and coach, died at 49. He played a crucial role in Manu Bhaker’s career and guided her to two Paris 2024 Olympic bronzes.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manu Bhaker, flag-bearer, missed her late coach Jaspal Rana.
  • Rana, a former flag-bearer, profoundly guided Bhaker's career.
  • Bhaker's emotional flag-bearing fulfilled Rana's specific ceremony advice.

Nagoya: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Saturday said she missed her late coach Jaspal Rana during the Asian Games opening ceremony, making an already special occasion an emotional one as she carried the Indian flag alongside kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat.

"Missed Jaspal sir a lot today, he was a flagbearer at the Asian Games. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side," Bhaker said after the ceremony here.

Rana, a celebrated shooter and coach, died on June 12 at the age of 49. He played a key role in Bhaker's career and guided her to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old shooter had earlier recalled how Rana's influence had shaped her approach to opening ceremonies at multi-sport events. The legendary shooter-turned-coach had told once Bhaker that she could attend such ceremonies only if she was the flag-bearer, otherwise she should watch them on television, considering her competitions usually began soon after the opening ceremony.

Bhaker, who is competing in her third Asian Games, missed the opening ceremony at her first Games in 2018 as she was based in Palembang, away from the main athletes' village in Jakarta.

She later attended the 2018 Commonwealth Games ceremony and recalled Rana's advice to prioritise her competition.

That advice made Saturday's occasion particularly poignant as Bhaker herself walked out as one of India's flag-bearers at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

Bhaker, who is the only athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics, will now turn her attention to the shooting competition, where she is scheduled to compete in the women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Manu Bhaker emotional during the Asian Games opening ceremony?

Manu Bhaker was emotional because she missed her late coach Jaspal Rana. He had been a flagbearer at the Asian Games himself, making the occasion poignant for her.

What advice did Jaspal Rana give Manu Bhaker regarding opening ceremonies?

Rana advised her to attend opening ceremonies only if she was a flag-bearer. Otherwise, she should watch them on television to prioritize her competitions.

How did Jaspal Rana contribute to Manu Bhaker's career?

Rana played a key role in her career, guiding her to two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also shaped her approach to multi-sport event opening ceremonies.

What is a notable achievement of Manu Bhaker?

Manu Bhaker is the only athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics. She is an Olympic medallist in shooting.

Published at : 19 Sep 2026 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Manu Bhaker Jaspal Rana Asian Games 2026
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