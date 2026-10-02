India's star boxer Lovlina Borgohain delivered a clinical performance to secure the gold medal in the women's 75 kg category at the Asian Games. Competing in Aichi-Nagoya, the Olympic medalist outclassed China’s Bao Ziyi, securing a unanimous 5-0 decision victory.

Lovlina Borgohain has added another gold medal to India’s tally at the 2026 Asian Games, taking the country’s gold medal count to 12.

With this victory, Lovlina has created a special piece of history in Indian women’s boxing. She is now only the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal, following the legendary MC Mary Kom. Mary Kom had achieved the feat in 2014, when she claimed the women’s flyweight gold in the 51kg category at the Asian Games in Incheon.

For Lovlina, the triumph is even more memorable as it marks her maiden Asian Games medal. The Olympic medallist also celebrates her birthday today, making her gold-medal victory an even more special occasion.

#WATCH | Golaghat, Assam: On boxer Lovlina Borgohain winning a gold medal in the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games 2026, her father, Tiken Borgohain, says, "We are absolutely delighted and overjoyed because she won the final today. Today also happens to be her birthday...… pic.twitter.com/W7ZBOcHehW — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

Update from men's boxing event

In men’s boxing, Indian fighters Parveen and Ankush will be aiming to finish their campaigns with gold medals as they take part in their respective finals.

The day’s major attraction will be the women’s hockey final, where India will face China with the Asian Games gold medal at stake.

Earlier, India’s women’s recurve archery team created history by winning its first-ever Asian Games gold medal. The Indian trio defeated reigning world champions South Korea in the final. The magnitude of the achievement is significant, considering South Korea had also claimed the women’s team recurve gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India also secured a silver medal in the mixed recurve team event. The Indian pair reached the final but were unable to overcome China, settling for the silver medal.