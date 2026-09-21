India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suchika Tariyal won India's first historic MMA bronze medal.

She secured bronze after dramatic semi-final defeat at Games debut.

Tariyal, a decorated judoka, made a significant MMA comeback.

Suchika Tariyal created history at the Asian Games 2026 after becoming India’s first MMA medallist at the continental event, securing bronze following a dramatic semi-final defeat.

Suchika Tariyal Secures Historic MMA Bronze

The 36-year-old Indian competed against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional -60kg semi-final, with the bout eventually stretching into overtime before the verdict.

Despite fighting hard throughout the contest, Suchika was unable to get the judges’ decision in her favour. The result left the experienced Indian visibly disappointed after the bout.

The emotional scenes continued during the medal confirmation. When the official called both fighters onto the stage, Suchika initially refused to go up, seemingly expecting the eventual verdict.

Her coaches then encouraged her to join the presentation. Suchika eventually walked onto the stage before returning in tears, reflecting the disappointment despite securing India’s historic MMA bronze medal.

Suchika had already guaranteed herself a medal on Sunday after defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals, securing her place among the event’s inaugural medallists.

MMA Makes Asian Games Debut

MMA is being contested at the Asian Games for the first time in Aichi-Nagoya, making Suchika’s achievement particularly significant for Indian combat sports and the country’s emerging MMA programme.

The 2026 Games also feature several other sports making their presence felt, including BMX, teqball, padel, surfing and virtual taekwondo as part of the expanded programme.

Suchika’s medal comes after a lengthy and unusual journey in MMA. She initially made her debut in the sport in 2017 before stepping away from competition for several years.

During her MMA break, Suchika continued competing successfully in judo and Ju-Jitsu, maintaining her career in combat sports while remaining away from professional MMA competition.

Suchika’s MMA Comeback

Suchika returned to the professional MMA circuit in 2024 after signing a multi-year contract with BRAVE Combat Federation in the women’s strawweight division, marking another major stage of her comeback.

She eventually returned to professional action at BRAVE CF 92 in Bahrain in December 2024, beginning another chapter of her combat sports career before the Asian Games opportunity arrived.

The Rohtak-born athlete has built her reputation primarily through judo, having represented India at more than 20 international competitions during a decorated career across combat sports.

Suchika is also an eight-time National Judo Champion. She added major international honours by winning gold at both the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games.

Her sporting journey began when she was 12. An eve-teasing incident reportedly motivated Suchika to learn judo for self-defence, eventually leading her towards a successful career at national and international level.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Suchika competed in the women’s -57kg judo category and narrowly missed a podium finish, continuing her long association with major international sporting events.

Her latest achievement, however, gives her a unique place in Indian sporting history. Suchika has now become the country’s first MMA medallist at the Asian Games.

Although the semi-final defeat was an emotional setback, the bronze medal marks a landmark moment for Suchika and Indian MMA at the sport’s Asian Games debut.