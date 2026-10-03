17-Year-Old Kumkum Mohod Wins India's 1st Recurve Archery Gold At Asian Games 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohod Kumkum Anil won historic recurve gold at Asian Games.

She defeated Korean, Chinese champions through flawless knockout stages.

This marks India's first individual recurve gold in history.

Asian Games 2026: Indian archer Mohod Kumkum Anil created history at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, winning the gold medal in the women's individual recurve event after defeating South Korea's Oh Yejin in the final.

The 17-year-old produced a flawless campaign through the knockout stages, overcoming Olympic champions and world medallists from both South Korea and China to claim top honours on the continental stage.

Giant-Killing Run In The Knockout Rounds

Kumkum set up her historic run in the quarter-finals by knocking out South Korea's world and Olympic champion Kang Chaeyoung. The Indian teenager held her nerve in high-pressure windy conditions to seal a 6-4 victory over the heavy tournament favourite.

She carried that form into the semi-finals on Saturday morning against China's Zhu Jingyi, the reigning world championship silver medallist. Kumkum started the contest aggressively, firing 28 against Zhu's 27 to take the opening set and secure an early 2-0 advantage.

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Both archers produced world-class shooting in the second set, each recording perfect scores of 30. The shared points moved the score to 3-1 in Kumkum's favour before she closed out the semi-final with a commanding 6-2 margin to secure a spot in the gold medal match.

Historic Victory In The Final

Facing another South Korean heavyweight in Oh Yejin in the final, Kumkum maintained remarkable accuracy under pressure. Her consistent scoring proved decisive, denying South Korea their customary top spot on the podium.

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The victory makes Mohod Kumkum Anil the first Indian archer to win an individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games, marking a milestone achievement for Indian sport.