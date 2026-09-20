India Start Asian Games 2026 With Silver In Women’s 10m Air Rifle Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured their first confirmed medal, 10m air rifle silver.

Team scored 1898.0 points, finishing behind world-record China.

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar advanced to individual final.

This strong start sets positive tone for India's campaign.

Asian Games 2026: India began their shooting campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a silver medal in the women’s 10m air rifle team event, securing the country’s first confirmed medal.

India Finish Behind World Record-Holders China

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined for 1898.0 points to finish behind China, who claimed gold after producing a world-record total of 1904.2.

Japan took bronze on home soil with 1897.1 points, finishing just 0.9 points behind India in a closely contested battle for the second position.

Sonam led India’s scoring with 634.1 points, while Elavenil contributed 633.5 and Vidarsa added 630.4 as the trio secured India’s opening shooting medal.

The result gives India an encouraging start to their shooting campaign at the 20th Asian Games, with the team carrying significant expectations after their performance in Hangzhou.

Elavenil, Sonam Eye Individual Medal

Elavenil and Sonam also advanced to the individual final after their qualifying scores placed them among the eight finalists competing for another medal later Sunday.

The duo will therefore have an opportunity to add individual silverware to India’s team medal, with both shooters entering the final after strong qualifying performances.

Elavenil’s 633.5 points and Sonam’s 634.1 were enough to secure their places in the individual final, while Vidarsa missed out despite contributing strongly to India’s team score.

India’s confirmed medal came after Suchika Tariyal had earlier assured a medal by reaching the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg semifinals at the Asian Games.

Suchika’s semifinal berth meant India already had a medal assured, but the shooting team became the country’s first confirmed medal winners at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

India Look To Build On Hangzhou Success

The silver also provides an encouraging beginning to India’s shooting campaign, following a record performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago.

Indian shooters collected 22 medals in Hangzhou, including seven gold, nine silver and six bronze, setting a high benchmark for the team at Aichi-Nagoya.

With Elavenil and Sonam still competing in the individual event, India’s shooting contingent has another immediate opportunity to add to its medal tally on Sunday.

The team silver also puts India on the medal table early in the Games, while China’s world-record performance underlined the standard required for gold.

For Elavenil and Sonam, attention now shifts towards the individual final, where both will attempt to convert their strong qualification performances into another medal for India.

(With PTI Inputs)