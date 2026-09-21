India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsWATCH: India TT Star Breaks Cricket's 'No-Handshake With Pakistan' Trend At Asian Games 2026

WATCH: India TT Star Breaks Cricket's 'No-Handshake With Pakistan' Trend At Asian Games 2026

India beat Pakistan 3-0 in Asian Games 2026 table tennis as players exchanged handshakes after the match, contrasting with recent cricket meetings.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0.
  • India topped Group F, advancing to quarterfinals with victory.
  • Players exchanged handshakes, contrasting recent India-Pakistan cricket matches.

India’s women’s table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Asian Games 2026 to finish top of Group F and book a place in the quarterfinals with three consecutive victories. The result was accompanied by another notable moment as Indian and Pakistani players exchanged handshakes after their matches. The gesture contrasted with recent India-Pakistan cricket meetings, where players have repeatedly skipped the customary handshake amid tensions between the two countries and a continuing cricket-specific no-handshake trend.

India Beat Pakistan 3-0 In Asian Games Table Tennis

India began the tie strongly through Sutirtha Mukherjee, who defeated Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4. The Indian player completed her match within just 10 minutes overall.

Syndrela Das then extended India’s advantage by beating Kalsoom Khan 11-6, 11-7, 11-5. The 17-year-old continued her impressive international form after earning selection for India’s senior squad this season.

WATCH: India And Pakistan Player Shake Hands After Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis Match

Sreeja Akula completed India’s 3-0 victory against Pakistan after defeating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. Akula needed only 11 minutes to seal the decisive win for India.

The victory followed India’s earlier group-stage successes against Indonesia and Singapore. Three consecutive wins ensured India finished at the top of Group F and progressed into the quarterfinals.

Handshakes Stand Out Amid India-Pakistan Cricket Standoff

The post-match handshakes between Indian and Pakistani table tennis players attracted attention because recent cricket meetings between the countries have featured repeated avoidance of the customary gesture.

The cricket trend began during the 2025 men’s Asia Cup and continued into subsequent India-Pakistan matches. The two sides again avoided handshakes during their Women’s Asia Cup fixture in Dubai earlier this month.

That cricket-specific pattern has not been replicated across every sport. Indian and Pakistani athletes have continued to exchange customary gestures of sportsmanship in several other international competitions.

The contrast was particularly noticeable at the Asian Games, where the table tennis players followed the conventional sporting practice after completing their respective matches against each other.

India’s Strong Asian Games Table Tennis Campaign

Mukherjee entered the Asian Games after winning a women’s doubles bronze medal at the Hangzhou Games and provided India with a commanding start against Pakistan.

Das, currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women’s singles rankings according to the supplied report, also continued her rise after being rewarded with a place in India’s senior Asian Games squad.

Akula then delivered the final point without dropping a game, completing another convincing result for an Indian team that had already secured victories against Indonesia and Singapore.

India’s progress into the quarterfinals adds another strong result to its Asian Games campaign, while the post-match handshakes provided a notable reminder that sporting interactions between the two countries can differ across disciplines.

The latest cricket-related backdrop includes India’s women’s team declining to receive the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

In table tennis, however, the India-Pakistan meeting concluded with players exchanging handshakes, keeping the focus firmly on competition and customary sporting etiquette at the Asian Games.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of India's women's table tennis match against Pakistan at the Asian Games?

India's women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Asian Games 2026. This victory secured their position at the top of Group F and advanced them to the quarterfinals.

Which Indian players secured the victory against Pakistan?

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das, and Sreeja Akula were the Indian players who contributed to the 3-0 win. Each player won their individual matches without dropping a single game.

What notable moment occurred after the India-Pakistan table tennis match?

Indian and Pakistani players exchanged handshakes after their matches. This gesture was notable because it contrasted with the recent trend of no handshakes in India-Pakistan cricket meetings.

How did India's women's table tennis team perform in the group stage?

India's team achieved three consecutive victories in the group stage of the Asian Games. They defeated Indonesia, Singapore, and Pakistan 3-0, ultimately topping Group F.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Sep 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Table Tennis Sreeja Akula Sutirtha Mukherjee Asian Games 2026 India VS Pakistan Syndrela Das
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Calicut FC Footballer Dies At 29 In Tragic Late-Night Accident In Kozhikode
Calicut FC Footballer Dies At 29 In Tragic Late-Night Accident In Kozhikode
Sports
Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Event
Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Event
Sports
WATCH: ‘Tu Chhole Bechne Aaya Hai?’ Wasim Akram Publicly Humiliates Babar Azam
WATCH: ‘Tu Chhole Bechne Aaya Hai?’ Wasim Akram Publicly Humiliates Babar Azam
Sports
India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze
India’s First MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026! Suchika Tariyal Wins Bronze
Advertisement

Videos

UP Poll Buzz: Owaisi Targets BJP-SP, Keeps Alliance Door Open
Political Heat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Reviews Election Preparations in Meerut
IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Bombay Professor Suspended as Dean After Student Suicide Case
Drug Crisis: Sangrur Man Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Raising Drug Trade Complaints
Political Attack: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him an “Unsuccessful Comedian”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget