Asian Games Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details: Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asian Games 2026 begins in Japan; India aims high.

Watch Asian Games live on Sony Sports, Sony LIV.

Hockey and other sports offer 2028 Olympic qualification.

Asian Games Live Streaming: The Asian Games 2026 will officially get underway in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, with India aiming to build on its record medal haul from the previous edition in Hangzhou. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event will feature athletes from 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. Japan will host the Asian Games for the third time, having previously staged the event in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

For Indian fans, here is everything you need to know about where to watch the Asian Games 2026 live, including television and streaming details.

Asian Games 2026 TV Broadcast Info

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 live on Sony Sports Network, with coverage available across multiple television channels.

The English telecast will be available on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5.

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Viewers looking for regional-language coverage can tune into Sony Sports 3 for Hindi commentary, while Sony Sports 4 will offer coverage in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Note that this will require a paid subscription.

Fans can follow India's campaign and other events from the Aichi-Nagoya Games through the platform, with coverage spanning the various sports being contested at the Games.

Asian Games 2026: Olympic Qualification At Stake

The hockey competitions will carry additional importance in Aichi-Nagoya, with both the men's and women's tournaments serving as continental qualification events for the LA 2028 Olympics.

India could also secure Olympic quotas through performances in several other sports.

Qualification opportunities will be available in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

With multiple medal opportunities and Olympic qualification places on offer, the Asian Games 2026 will be an important event for India's leading athletes across disciplines.