WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Message To Fans As Asian Games 2026 Medal Hunt Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pant urged fans to back Indian Asian Games athletes.

India aims to better its record Asian Games medal tally.

Key athletes, Olympic chances elevate India's medal hopes.

Rishabh Pant has thrown his support behind India’s athletes ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, calling on fans to get behind the contingent regardless of results. India will enter the continental event looking to better its record medal tally from Hangzhou 2023.

Pant’s Message To Indian Fans

Pant shared a video message on Instagram ahead of the Games, expressing his excitement about watching India’s athletes compete across different sports.

The India wicketkeeper-batter urged supporters to cheer for the contingent throughout the competition and emphasised the importance of backing athletes irrespective of their results.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant wishing all our athletes for the Asian Games. 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/lutGkivZLu — Harshit (@harshit_291) September 18, 2026

“Really excited to watch the Asian Games. Let us get behind our Indian athletes and support them and let's hope they give their best,” Pant said.

He added that fans should continue supporting the athletes regardless of what happens during the competition, asking the country to give the contingent a big cheer.

India Targets New Asian Games Record

India produced its most successful Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou in 2023, returning with 107 medals, including 28 gold medals.

The Indian contingent will now attempt to improve that record in Aichi-Nagoya, with athletes competing across a wide range of disciplines during the 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event.

The Asian Games are organised every four years under the Olympic Council of Asia and bring together athletes from across the continent.

The 2026 edition will feature 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports, with Japan hosting the event for the third time.

India’s Major Medal Hopes

Several established Indian names will headline the country’s campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, including Olympic medallists and athletes who have already enjoyed success at previous Asian Games.

PV Sindhu will lead India’s badminton challenge, while Mirabai Chanu remains one of the country's prominent names in weightlifting.

Manu Bhaker will be among the leading Indian shooters, while wrestler Aman Sehrawat and boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also carry significant expectations.

Athletics will have a sizeable Indian presence, with more than 75 track and field athletes expected to compete across different events.

Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary are among the notable Indian athletes in the athletics contingent.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be one of India’s key medal hopes, having won the men’s shot put title at both the 2018 Jakarta and 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Pant Backs Indian Contingent Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

India are also defending Asian Games champions in men’s and women’s cricket and kabaddi, while the men’s hockey team enters the tournament as the defending champion.

The Games will also carry additional significance for several sports because Olympic qualification opportunities are available in disciplines including archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and two-time Asian Games shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor were originally named as India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Saturday, marking the formal start of India’s campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

With the country aiming to build on its record performance from Hangzhou, Pant’s message adds a call for supporters to follow athletes beyond the traditionally high-profile Olympic sports.

The Indian contingent will now begin its medal campaign with the target of creating another landmark chapter in the country’s Asian Games history.