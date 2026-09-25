Who Are Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh? Meet India’s Asian Games Gold-Winning Shooting Duo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won Asian Games mixed team shooting gold.

The duo also established a new Asian record with their score.

Both athletes brought significant international medal-winning experience.

India Shooting Gold Duo: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh delivered one of India’s standout shooting performances at the Asian Games, teaming up to win gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event while setting a new Asian record. Their 484.6 score in the final bettered the previous continental mark of 481.3, with South Korea taking silver and Iran finishing with bronze. However, while the result made their names more familiar to fans, both shooters had already built impressive resumes before stepping onto podium.

Kamaljeet Boasts Experience

Kamaljeet brought a considerable amount of big-event experience to the partnership.

He was part of India’s team that won bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Baku before helping the country secure silver at the 2025 World Championships in Cairo.

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His 2026 season also produced team gold and an individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.

That experience proved valuable when the pressure was highest in the Asian Games final.

Suruchi Singh: India’s Rising Shooting Star

Suruchi Singh has quickly emerged as one of the most promising young names in Indian shooting.

Her breakthrough year came in 2025, when she collected individual gold medals at World Cup events held in Buenos Aires, Munich and Lima.

She then added another gold at the World Cup Final in Doha, underlining her consistency against the world’s leading shooters.

She was also part of India’s medal-winning team at the 2023 World Championships in Baku. In 2026, she added a team gold and individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.

The Pairing Was Not Even Planned

Interestingly, Suruchi and Kamaljeet were not India’s original combination for the event.

Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve had initially been named as Suruchi’s partner, but a late change was made after the men’s 10m air pistol qualification, bringing Kamaljeet into the team.

The unexpected pairing produced an even bigger result, Asian Games gold, accompanied by a new Asian record.