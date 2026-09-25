They won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. They also set a new Asian record with a score of 484.6.
Who Are Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh? Meet India’s Asian Games Gold-Winning Shooting Duo
Indian shooting duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh combined at the last minute to win Asian Games gold while setting a new continental record.
- Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won Asian Games mixed team shooting gold.
- The duo also established a new Asian record with their score.
- Both athletes brought significant international medal-winning experience.
India Shooting Gold Duo: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh delivered one of India’s standout shooting performances at the Asian Games, teaming up to win gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event while setting a new Asian record. Their 484.6 score in the final bettered the previous continental mark of 481.3, with South Korea taking silver and Iran finishing with bronze. However, while the result made their names more familiar to fans, both shooters had already built impressive resumes before stepping onto podium.
Kamaljeet Boasts Experience
Kamaljeet brought a considerable amount of big-event experience to the partnership.
He was part of India’s team that won bronze at the 2023 World Championships in Baku before helping the country secure silver at the 2025 World Championships in Cairo.
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His 2026 season also produced team gold and an individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.
That experience proved valuable when the pressure was highest in the Asian Games final.
Suruchi Singh: India’s Rising Shooting Star
Suruchi Singh has quickly emerged as one of the most promising young names in Indian shooting.
Her breakthrough year came in 2025, when she collected individual gold medals at World Cup events held in Buenos Aires, Munich and Lima.
She then added another gold at the World Cup Final in Doha, underlining her consistency against the world’s leading shooters.
She was also part of India’s medal-winning team at the 2023 World Championships in Baku. In 2026, she added a team gold and individual silver at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.
The Pairing Was Not Even Planned
Interestingly, Suruchi and Kamaljeet were not India’s original combination for the event.
Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve had initially been named as Suruchi’s partner, but a late change was made after the men’s 10m air pistol qualification, bringing Kamaljeet into the team.
The unexpected pairing produced an even bigger result, Asian Games gold, accompanied by a new Asian record.
Frequently Asked Questions
What event did Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh win gold in at the Asian Games?
What record did the duo set at the Asian Games?
Kamaljeet and Suruchi set a new Asian record of 484.6 in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This score surpassed the previous continental mark.
Was the Kamaljeet and Suruchi pairing initially planned for the Asian Games?
No, their pairing was not planned. Kamaljeet was a late change, replacing Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve as Suruchi's partner.
What were some of Suruchi Singh's key individual successes before the Asian Games?
In 2025, she won individual gold medals at World Cup events in Buenos Aires, Munich, and Lima, and another gold at the World Cup Final in Doha.