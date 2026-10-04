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English NewsSportsJapan Hands Over OCA Flag As Asian Games 2026 Ends; 2030 Host Nation Revealed

Japan Hands Over OCA Flag As Asian Games 2026 Ends; 2030 Host Nation Revealed

Asian Games 2026 has ended in Japan. Find out which country and city will host the 2030 Asian Games after the flag handover in Nagoya.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Doha, Qatar, will host the 21st Asian Games 2030.
  • Qatar secured 2030 hosting rights in 2020, its second time.
  • Organizers may shift 2030 Games to 2031 for alignment.
  • Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, confirmed to host the 2034 edition.

Asian Games 2026 Ends In Japan: This Country And City Will Host 2030 Edition

The Asian Games 2026 officially came to an end in Japan on Sunday, closing a 16-day sporting spectacle that brought together athletes from across the continent. As the Games concluded in Aichi-Nagoya, attention immediately shifted towards the next host, with the Asian Games flag handed over to the country and city preparing to stage the 2030 edition.

Which Country Will Host The Next Asian Games?

The Olympic Council of Asia has confirmed Qatar as the next host nation, with its capital Doha set to stage the 21st Asian Games in 2030.

The OCA awarded Doha the hosting rights in December 2020 after it defeated Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a vote involving 45 National Olympic Committees.

The upcoming edition will mark Doha's second time hosting the Asian Games, having previously staged the continental multi-sport event in 2006.

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2026: India Finish 4th With 85 Medals, Check Pakistan's Tally

Qatar's preparations will centre on using existing sporting infrastructure and venue clusters, building on facilities developed through years of hosting major international events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The handover in Nagoya also carries historical significance for Qatar, coming exactly 20 years after Doha hosted its first Asian Games in 2006.

Doha 2030 Plans And A Possible Change

While Doha remains the designated host for 2030, the exact year could still change. Organisers have said they are open to staging the Games in 2031 if the OCA decides to align the event with Olympic qualification.

The proposal is linked to discussions about holding continental Games one year before the Olympics, allowing them to potentially serve as qualification events for the Summer Games.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction As Fan Flaunts His Brand's Shoes During IND vs WI Match

For now, however, Doha remains scheduled to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030, with Riyadh set to follow as the host of the 2034 edition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which country and city will host the 2030 Asian Games?

Qatar, with its capital Doha, has been confirmed by the Olympic Council of Asia to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030. Doha was awarded the hosting rights in December 2020.

Has Doha hosted the Asian Games before?

Yes, the 2030 edition will mark Doha's second time hosting the Asian Games. The city previously staged the continental multi-sport event in 2006.

How is Doha preparing to host the 2030 Asian Games?

Doha plans to use existing sporting infrastructure and venue clusters. These facilities were developed through years of hosting major international events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Could the year for the 2030 Asian Games change?

Organizers are open to staging the Games in 2031 if the Olympic Council of Asia decides to align the event with Olympic qualification. For now, it remains scheduled for 2030.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Qatar Doha Asian Games 2026 Asian Games 2030 Asian Games Next Host
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