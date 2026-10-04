Japan Hands Over OCA Flag As Asian Games 2026 Ends; 2030 Host Nation Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Doha, Qatar, will host the 21st Asian Games 2030.

Qatar secured 2030 hosting rights in 2020, its second time.

Organizers may shift 2030 Games to 2031 for alignment.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, confirmed to host the 2034 edition.

Asian Games 2026 Ends In Japan: This Country And City Will Host 2030 Edition

The Asian Games 2026 officially came to an end in Japan on Sunday, closing a 16-day sporting spectacle that brought together athletes from across the continent. As the Games concluded in Aichi-Nagoya, attention immediately shifted towards the next host, with the Asian Games flag handed over to the country and city preparing to stage the 2030 edition.

Which Country Will Host The Next Asian Games?

The Olympic Council of Asia has confirmed Qatar as the next host nation, with its capital Doha set to stage the 21st Asian Games in 2030.

The OCA awarded Doha the hosting rights in December 2020 after it defeated Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a vote involving 45 National Olympic Committees.

The upcoming edition will mark Doha's second time hosting the Asian Games, having previously staged the continental multi-sport event in 2006.

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Qatar's preparations will centre on using existing sporting infrastructure and venue clusters, building on facilities developed through years of hosting major international events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The handover in Nagoya also carries historical significance for Qatar, coming exactly 20 years after Doha hosted its first Asian Games in 2006.

Doha 2030 Plans And A Possible Change

While Doha remains the designated host for 2030, the exact year could still change. Organisers have said they are open to staging the Games in 2031 if the OCA decides to align the event with Olympic qualification.

The proposal is linked to discussions about holding continental Games one year before the Olympics, allowing them to potentially serve as qualification events for the Summer Games.

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For now, however, Doha remains scheduled to host the 21st Asian Games in 2030, with Riyadh set to follow as the host of the 2034 edition.