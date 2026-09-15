Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five Indian athletes face visa delays for Asian Games.

This threatens their acclimatisation camp in Japan.

Majority of the team is already training near Tokyo.

Athletics Federation hopes for swift resolution, government aid.

Asian Games 2026: A visa delay has created uncertainty around India’s athletics preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, with around five athletes yet to receive clearance to enter Japan. The majority of the 74-member contingent has already reached the country for an acclimatisation camp near Tokyo.

Visa Delay Threatens Acclimatisation Plans

The affected athletes are still waiting for their Japanese visas, raising concerns over how much preparation time they will have before the athletics events begin on September 23.

Athletics Federation of India officials are hopeful the issue will be resolved soon. However, the federation could seek government assistance if the pending applications are not cleared quickly.

The delay is reportedly linked to a VFS requirement that visa applications be submitted at centres connected to the locations where the applicants’ passports were issued.

“We are hoping that it will be sorted soon,” an official source said.

Indian Athletes Training Near Tokyo

The athletes who have reached Japan are currently training at the University of Tsukuba, located near Tokyo. The acclimatisation camp is scheduled to continue until September 20.

The team will then travel to Nagoya, the main host city for the athletics competition, and is expected to arrive two days before the events begin.

If the pending visas are issued late, the affected athletes could have to shorten their time at the camp. Another possibility is that they may travel directly to Nagoya instead of joining the group near Tokyo.

The situation has added an administrative concern to India’s preparations for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the athletics team aiming to complete its transition to Japanese conditions before competition begins.