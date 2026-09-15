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English NewsSportsAsian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk

Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk

Asian Games 2026: Around five Indian athletes are yet to receive Japanese visas ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, putting their acclimatisation plans at risk.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five Indian athletes face visa delays for Asian Games.
  • This threatens their acclimatisation camp in Japan.
  • Majority of the team is already training near Tokyo.
  • Athletics Federation hopes for swift resolution, government aid.

Asian Games 2026: A visa delay has created uncertainty around India’s athletics preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, with around five athletes yet to receive clearance to enter Japan. The majority of the 74-member contingent has already reached the country for an acclimatisation camp near Tokyo.

Visa Delay Threatens Acclimatisation Plans

The affected athletes are still waiting for their Japanese visas, raising concerns over how much preparation time they will have before the athletics events begin on September 23.

Athletics Federation of India officials are hopeful the issue will be resolved soon. However, the federation could seek government assistance if the pending applications are not cleared quickly.

The delay is reportedly linked to a VFS requirement that visa applications be submitted at centres connected to the locations where the applicants’ passports were issued.

“We are hoping that it will be sorted soon,” an official source said.

Indian Athletes Training Near Tokyo

The athletes who have reached Japan are currently training at the University of Tsukuba, located near Tokyo. The acclimatisation camp is scheduled to continue until September 20.

The team will then travel to Nagoya, the main host city for the athletics competition, and is expected to arrive two days before the events begin.

If the pending visas are issued late, the affected athletes could have to shorten their time at the camp. Another possibility is that they may travel directly to Nagoya instead of joining the group near Tokyo.

The situation has added an administrative concern to India’s preparations for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the athletics team aiming to complete its transition to Japanese conditions before competition begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What issue is impacting India's athletics preparations for the 2026 Asian Games?

A visa delay has created uncertainty for around five Indian athletes who have not yet received clearance to enter Japan for the 2026 Asian Games.

How many Indian athletes are affected by the visa delay?

Around five Indian athletes are still waiting for their Japanese visas. This delay is causing concerns about their crucial preparation time.

Where are the Indian athletes currently training in Japan?

The majority of Indian athletes are training at the University of Tsukuba, near Tokyo. This acclimatisation camp is set to continue until September 20.

What is the reported reason for the visa delay for some athletes?

The delay is reportedly linked to a VFS requirement. Visa applications must be submitted at centres connected to where the applicants' passports were issued.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Athletics Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya India Athletics Team Japan Visa AFI
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