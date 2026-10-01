Asian Games: India Sail To Two Medals As Skiff Duos Claim Silver & Bronze

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured silver and bronze in two Asian Games sailing.

Men's cricket, hockey teams reached finals; wrestling silver earned.

India's medal count reached 65, remaining in the top ten.

Asian Games Sailing Bronze: India’s medal haul received an early boost on Thursday as Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis secured silver in the men’s skiff sailing event at the Asian Games. The Indian duo finished second behind China, with Hong Kong, China taking third place. Their campaign included one race win and three second-place finishes across the nine-race competition, helping them secure India’s first sailing medal of the Games.

India Double Sailing Medals

The sailing success did not stop there. Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma also reached the podium, earning bronze in the women’s skiff event.

The two medals marked an important contribution from India’s sailing contingent and added to an already busy day across several disciplines.

After nine races, the Indian duo finished third with 24 net points from 28 overall points.

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India’s Thursday campaign featured more than just medals.

The defending champions in men’s cricket and men’s hockey both booked places in their respective finals, keeping India on course for more gold-medal opportunities.

The men’s cricket team advanced to the title clash after a commanding semifinal victory over Sri Lanka, while the hockey team survived a dramatic battle against Pakistan to reach the final.

India's Asian Games Medal Haul Grows

India also picked up a silver in Greco-Roman wrestling, making it a day packed with podium finishes and major progress across sports.

By the end of the day, India’s overall medal count had climbed to 65, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 32 bronze medals.

The tally kept the country inside the top 10 in the overall standings.

With finals still to come in cricket and hockey, and athletes continuing to challenge for medals across the schedule, India remain firmly in contention for a strong finish at the Asian Games.