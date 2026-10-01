Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis secured India's first sailing medal. They earned a silver in the men's skiff event, finishing second behind China.
Asian Games: India Sail To Two Medals As Skiff Duos Claim Silver & Bronze
Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis won sailing silver as India’s medal tally rose to 65, with cricket and hockey also reaching their finals.
- India secured silver and bronze in two Asian Games sailing.
- Men's cricket, hockey teams reached finals; wrestling silver earned.
- India's medal count reached 65, remaining in the top ten.
Asian Games Sailing Bronze: India’s medal haul received an early boost on Thursday as Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis secured silver in the men’s skiff sailing event at the Asian Games. The Indian duo finished second behind China, with Hong Kong, China taking third place. Their campaign included one race win and three second-place finishes across the nine-race competition, helping them secure India’s first sailing medal of the Games.
India Double Sailing Medals
The sailing success did not stop there. Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma also reached the podium, earning bronze in the women’s skiff event.
The two medals marked an important contribution from India’s sailing contingent and added to an already busy day across several disciplines.
After nine races, the Indian duo finished third with 24 net points from 28 overall points.
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India’s Thursday campaign featured more than just medals.
The defending champions in men’s cricket and men’s hockey both booked places in their respective finals, keeping India on course for more gold-medal opportunities.
The men’s cricket team advanced to the title clash after a commanding semifinal victory over Sri Lanka, while the hockey team survived a dramatic battle against Pakistan to reach the final.
India's Asian Games Medal Haul Grows
India also picked up a silver in Greco-Roman wrestling, making it a day packed with podium finishes and major progress across sports.
By the end of the day, India’s overall medal count had climbed to 65, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 32 bronze medals.
The tally kept the country inside the top 10 in the overall standings.
With finals still to come in cricket and hockey, and athletes continuing to challenge for medals across the schedule, India remain firmly in contention for a strong finish at the Asian Games.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won India's first sailing medal at the Asian Games?
How many sailing medals did India win on Thursday?
India secured two sailing medals on Thursday. Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis won silver, while Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma earned bronze.
What was India's total medal count by the end of Thursday?
By the end of Thursday, India's overall medal count climbed to 65. This included 10 gold, 23 silver, and 32 bronze medals, placing them in the top 10.
Which Indian teams advanced to their finals on Thursday?
The men's cricket and men's hockey teams both booked places in their respective finals. Cricket advanced after beating Sri Lanka, and hockey after a dramatic win against Pakistan.