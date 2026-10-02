The Indian men's archery team earned a hard-fought silver medal after falling 5-1 to powerhouses South Korea in a tense final clash. India pushed hard throughout the gold medal match, but a crucial slip in the third set proved costly. Despite firing two perfect 10s in the end, an erratic arrow yielding a 7 allowed South Korea to capitalize and take the set 56-54.

While India missed out on the top spot, the team's impressive silver medal finish highlights their consistent high-level performance throughout the continental games, adding another valuable podium finish to the nation's overall medal tally.

Meanwhile, it was a sensational day for the Indian contingent as athletes across archery, boxing, and sailing delivered standout performances to add to the nation's growing medal haul.

Archery: Maiden Women's Recurve Gold & Historic Mixed Silver

The Indian women's recurve archery team etched their names in the record books by clinching a maiden Asian Games gold medal, dethroning world champions South Korea in a thrilling final.

Podium Finish in Mixed Recurve

Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara added to the archery haul by securing a historic silver medal in the mixed recurve event after a hard-fought 3-5 battle against China.

Lovlina Borgohain Strikes Gold

Unanimous Triumph: Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain produced a masterclass in the women's 75kg final, dominating China's Bao Ziyi to seal a unanimous 5-0 victory and claim Asian Games gold.

Sailing: Nethra Kumanan Claims Bronze

Two-time Olympian Nethra Kumanan delivered under pressure on the final day of racing to win the bronze medal in the women's dinghy event, securing her maiden Asian Games medal.

Gold Medal Bouts for India!

In boxing, Indian pugilists Parveen and Ankush will compete in their respective finals with gold medals at stake.

The biggest attraction of the afternoon will be the women’s hockey final, where India will face China in the title clash.

Meanwhile, India’s overall medal tally has reached 71 at the Asian Games. The country has won 11 gold medals, 25 silver medals and 35 bronze medals so far, placing India sixth in the standings.