Asian Games 2026: India Finish 4th With 85 Medals, Check Pakistan's Tally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured fourth place, 85 medals, including 21 gold.

Men's cricket, hockey teams successfully defended Asian Games gold.

Kumkum Mohod, Pranavi Urs won historic individual gold medals.

Pakistan finished with 10 medals, securing men's cricket silver.

Asian Games 2026 Standings: India brought its Asian Games 2026 campaign to a close with an impressive haul of 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The performance saw the Indian contingent finish fourth in the overall medal standings after a strong final day in Aichi-Nagoya.

India entered the final stretch of the competition outside the top four but produced a decisive late surge to move ahead of Uzbekistan. Both nations finished with 21 gold medals, but India's superior silver-medal count of 27 to Uzbekistan's 25 secured the fourth position.

India Finish Asian Games 2026 With 85 Medals

The final day proved particularly productive for India, with the contingent adding gold medals across several disciplines.

The men's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold-medal match to successfully defend its Asian Games title. India posted 211/6 before restricting Pakistan to 192/6, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma playing important roles with the bat.

India also retained its men's hockey gold after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final. The victory marked India's fifth men's hockey gold at the Asian Games and also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Aman Sehrawat added another wrestling gold, while Kumkum Mohod and Pranavi Urs also produced historic performances.

Kumkum became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games. Pranavi, meanwhile, became the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold at the continental event.

China topped the final medal table with 169 gold medals, followed by hosts Japan and South Korea. India's 21 gold medals, combined with 27 silver and 37 bronze, gave it a total of 85 medals and fourth place.

How Many Medals Did Pakistan Win At Asian Games 2026?

Pakistan finished the Asian Games 2026 campaign with 10 medals, including no gold medals. Its haul consisted of medals won across different sporting disciplines, with one of the silver medals coming from the men's cricket competition.

Pakistan's cricket team finished with silver after losing the final to India by 19 runs. India successfully defended its Asian Games cricket title, while Pakistan missed out on gold.

Despite failing to win a gold medal, Pakistan's overall haul of 10 medals represented its best medal performance at the Asian Games since 2002.

The final standings therefore saw a significant difference between the two South Asian neighbours, with India finishing fourth overall with 85 medals, while Pakistan ended its campaign with 10 medals.