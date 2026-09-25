Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Claims Silver In Thrilling 10,000m Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gulveer Singh secured silver in men's 10,000m.

His silver follows Seema Kumari's women's 10,000m bronze.

India also claimed silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Gulveer Singh moved one step higher on the Asian Games podium on Friday, winning silver in the men’s 10,000m in Nagoya after taking bronze in the same event at Hangzhou three years ago. The Indian distance runner completed the race in 28:29.38, finishing just 1.87 seconds behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who secured gold with a winning time of 28:27.51. Gulveer’s latest result marks another strong showing at the continental Games. After settling for bronze at the previous edition, the Indian athlete returned with an improved finish and pushed Balew closely throughout the race.

Gulveer Moves Up From Hangzhou Bronze

Today's Asian Games silver medal adds to what has already been a productive year for Gulveer Singh.

He had earlier finished second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, strengthening his record at major international events for India.

Now, his latest podium appearance further underlines the athlete's growing consistency in long-distance competition, with a major continental medal added to his impressive collection.

Read More: Manpreet Kaur’s Asian Games Redemption: Claims Shot Put Bronze After Hangzhou Heartbreak

India’s 10,000m Runners Deliver Again

Notably, Gulveer Singh’s silver came only a day after Seema Kumari ended India’s long wait for a medal in the women’s 10,000m.

Seema had finished third on Thursday with a time of 32:50.05, earning a bronze medal and ending a 16-year gap for India in the event.

That performance was followed by Gulveer’s silver medal, giving the country medals in both 10,000m races at the Games.

India also added another athletics medal in the mixed 4x400m relay, thanks to Vishal TK, Poovamma, Manu and Vithya Ramaraj who combined for 3:14.46 to finish second.

Gulveer Singh's latest result gives India another significant distance-running medal and adds further momentum to his rapidly growing international resume in a field where India hasn't really been traditionally strong.