Deepak Punia Clinches Bronze As India’s Asian Games Medal Tally Swells

Nagoya: Wrestler Deepak Punia added a second Asian Games medal to his collection, securing the men’s 97kg bronze with a 2-1 victory over Mongolia’s Gankhuyang Ganbataar here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Indian, who had won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, had earlier missed out on a place in the final after suffering a narrow 8-9 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Poyonov in the semifinals.

Moving to 97kg from 86kg weight division, Deepak had begun his campaign with a commanding 12-2 technical superiority win over China's Junpeng Zhou before receiving a walkover from Hong Kong’s Vincent Fung Wui Li to enter the semifinals.

The bronze adds to a decent international record for Deepak, who won a silver at the 2019 World Championships, and has five Asian Championships medals to his credit. PTI APS BS

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