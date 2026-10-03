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English NewsSportsDeepak Punia Clinches Bronze As India’s Asian Games Medal Tally Swells

Deepak Punia Clinches Bronze As India’s Asian Games Medal Tally Swells

Deepak Punia secured his second Asian Games medal, beating Mongolia’s Gankhuyang Ganbataar 2-1 to clinch bronze in the men’s 97kg category.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 04:52 PM (IST)

Nagoya: Wrestler Deepak Punia added a second Asian Games medal to his collection, securing the men’s 97kg bronze with a 2-1 victory over Mongolia’s Gankhuyang Ganbataar here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Indian, who had won silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, had earlier missed out on a place in the final after suffering a narrow 8-9 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Poyonov in the semifinals.

Moving to 97kg from 86kg weight division, Deepak had begun his campaign with a commanding 12-2 technical superiority win over China's Junpeng Zhou before receiving a walkover from Hong Kong’s Vincent Fung Wui Li to enter the semifinals.

The bronze adds to a decent international record for Deepak, who won a silver at the 2019 World Championships, and has five Asian Championships medals to his credit. PTI APS BS

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wrestling Asian Games Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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