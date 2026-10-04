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English NewsSportsWATCH: Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour At Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

WATCH: Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour At Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

Neeru Dhanda proudly carries the Indian flag at the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony in Nagoya after a historic three-medal campaign.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neeru Dhanda led India's contingent at Games closing ceremony.
  • She secured two golds, one silver in trap shooting events.
  • India finished fourth with 85 medals, including 21 gold.

Neeru Dhanda proudly carried the Indian flag as she led the country's contingent at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on India's memorable campaign at the continental event.

Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour In Nagoya

The Indian trap shooter was handed the honour of carrying the Tricolour at the closing ceremony after producing one of the country's standout performances at the Games.

Dhanda won two gold medals and a silver in Aichi-Nagoya, making her selection as India's women's flag-bearer a fitting recognition of her campaign.

Visual From Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony


WATCH: Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour At Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony


WATCH: Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour At Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

The 27-year-old first claimed silver in the women's trap team event before creating history by winning India's first individual women's trap gold at the Asian Games.

She later added another gold alongside Kynan Chenai in the mixed team trap event, taking her medal tally to three.

Dhanda had returned to India after completing her shooting events but travelled back to Japan for the closing ceremony after being selected as the country's flag-bearer.

India Ends Asian Games 2026 Campaign With 85 Medals

India finished the Asian Games 2026 campaign in fourth place with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The closing ceremony at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium officially brings the 16-day continental sporting event to an end.

Dhanda's appearance with the Tricolour provided a fitting closing image for an Indian campaign that featured several historic performances across sports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was India's flag-bearer at the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony?

Neeru Dhanda proudly carried the Indian flag, leading the country's contingent. She was chosen due to her outstanding performance at the Games.

Why was Neeru Dhanda chosen as the flag-bearer?

Dhanda was selected for her standout performance at the Games, where she won two gold medals and a silver in Aichi-Nagoya. This made her selection a fitting recognition of her campaign.

How many medals did Neeru Dhanda win at the Asian Games 2026?

Neeru Dhanda won three medals: two gold and one silver. She secured gold in individual women's trap and mixed team trap, and silver in the women's trap team event.

What was India's final standing at the Asian Games 2026?

India finished the Asian Games 2026 campaign in fourth place. The country secured a total of 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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