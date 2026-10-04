WATCH: Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour At Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neeru Dhanda led India's contingent at Games closing ceremony.

She secured two golds, one silver in trap shooting events.

India finished fourth with 85 medals, including 21 gold.

Neeru Dhanda proudly carried the Indian flag as she led the country's contingent at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on India's memorable campaign at the continental event.

Neeru Dhanda Leads India With Tricolour In Nagoya

The Indian trap shooter was handed the honour of carrying the Tricolour at the closing ceremony after producing one of the country's standout performances at the Games.

Dhanda won two gold medals and a silver in Aichi-Nagoya, making her selection as India's women's flag-bearer a fitting recognition of her campaign.

Visual From Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony









The 27-year-old first claimed silver in the women's trap team event before creating history by winning India's first individual women's trap gold at the Asian Games.

She later added another gold alongside Kynan Chenai in the mixed team trap event, taking her medal tally to three.

Dhanda had returned to India after completing her shooting events but travelled back to Japan for the closing ceremony after being selected as the country's flag-bearer.

India Ends Asian Games 2026 Campaign With 85 Medals

India finished the Asian Games 2026 campaign in fourth place with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The closing ceremony at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium officially brings the 16-day continental sporting event to an end.

Dhanda's appearance with the Tricolour provided a fitting closing image for an Indian campaign that featured several historic performances across sports.