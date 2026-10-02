Ankush Panghal won the men's 80kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. This was India's first gold in men's boxing at these Games.
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Makes History With India’s First Men’s Boxing Gold
Ankush Panghal made history by winning India’s first men’s boxing gold at the Asian Games 2026, adding another title to a memorable day for Indian boxing.
- Ankush Panghal won men's 80kg boxing gold at Asian Games.
- Panghal's win secured India's first men's boxing gold.
- He dominated the final, securing a 4-0 verdict.
Asian Games Boxing Final: At just 21, Ankush Panghal has already etched his name into Indian boxing history. The Haryana boxer delivered a dominant performance on Friday to win the men’s 80kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, giving India its first gold in men’s boxing at the Games. Panghal entered the competition as one of India’s brightest prospects and delivered when the stakes were highest, completing his campaign with a commanding victory in the final.
Golden Sweep For India At Asian Games
Ankush Panghal capped a historic day for Indian boxing at the Asian Games with a convincing victory over South Korea’s Minseong Kim in the men’s 80kg final, completing a golden hat-trick for the country’s pugilists.
The 21-year-old controlled the contest across all three rounds, steadily building his lead before securing the title with a 4-0 verdict.
In the semifinal, Ankush Panghal overcame a shaky start against Uzbekistan’s Erkinboev, losing the opening round 4-1.
He responded by taking the second 3-2 before dominating the final 5-0, completing a strong comeback and securing his place in the Asian Games 80kg final.
Panghal Took Control From Opening Round
Panghal started the final strongly, edging the first round 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards. He raised the intensity in the second, producing a dominant display to take the round by a unanimous 5-0 decision.
With the championship within reach, the Indian remained composed in the final round.
Kim attempted to mount a response, but Panghal continued to land scoring blows and finished the round 4-1 ahead on the cards.
The result completed a remarkable day for Indian boxing at the Games.
Panghal’s gold followed victories for Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75kg category and Parveen Hooda in the women’s 65kg event, giving India three boxing gold medals on the same day.
Panghal’s triumph also carried historical significance, as he delivered India’s first gold medal in men’s boxing at the 2026 Asian Games.
Frequently Asked Questions
What medal did Ankush Panghal win at the Asian Games?
Who did Ankush Panghal defeat in the final match?
Ankush Panghal defeated South Korea's Minseong Kim in the men's 80kg final. He secured the title with a convincing 4-0 verdict.
How many boxing gold medals did India win on the day of Panghal's victory?
India won three boxing gold medals on the same day. Ankush Panghal's gold was followed by victories for Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda.
What was the significance of Ankush Panghal's gold medal win?
Ankush Panghal delivered India's first gold medal in men's boxing at the 2026 Asian Games. This achievement etched his name into Indian boxing history.