Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Makes History With India’s First Men’s Boxing Gold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ankush Panghal won men's 80kg boxing gold at Asian Games.

Panghal's win secured India's first men's boxing gold.

He dominated the final, securing a 4-0 verdict.

Asian Games Boxing Final: At just 21, Ankush Panghal has already etched his name into Indian boxing history. The Haryana boxer delivered a dominant performance on Friday to win the men’s 80kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026, giving India its first gold in men’s boxing at the Games. Panghal entered the competition as one of India’s brightest prospects and delivered when the stakes were highest, completing his campaign with a commanding victory in the final.

Golden Sweep For India At Asian Games

Ankush Panghal capped a historic day for Indian boxing at the Asian Games with a convincing victory over South Korea’s Minseong Kim in the men’s 80kg final, completing a golden hat-trick for the country’s pugilists.

The 21-year-old controlled the contest across all three rounds, steadily building his lead before securing the title with a 4-0 verdict.

In the semifinal, Ankush Panghal overcame a shaky start against Uzbekistan’s Erkinboev, losing the opening round 4-1.

He responded by taking the second 3-2 before dominating the final 5-0, completing a strong comeback and securing his place in the Asian Games 80kg final.

Panghal Took Control From Opening Round

Panghal started the final strongly, edging the first round 4-1 on the judges’ scorecards. He raised the intensity in the second, producing a dominant display to take the round by a unanimous 5-0 decision.

With the championship within reach, the Indian remained composed in the final round.

Kim attempted to mount a response, but Panghal continued to land scoring blows and finished the round 4-1 ahead on the cards.

The result completed a remarkable day for Indian boxing at the Games.

Panghal’s gold followed victories for Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75kg category and Parveen Hooda in the women’s 65kg event, giving India three boxing gold medals on the same day.

Panghal’s triumph also carried historical significance, as he delivered India’s first gold medal in men’s boxing at the 2026 Asian Games.