Asian Games Gold Galore! Aman Sehrawat Stuns Han Chong Song In Freestyle Wrestling Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aman Sehrawat initially led 6-1 in the 57kg wrestling final.

Opponent Han Chong Song then mounted a rapid 7-6 comeback.

Sehrawat dramatically rallied, securing 11-7 gold in closing seconds.

Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat delivered a dramatic finish on the wrestling mat to secure India’s gold medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle category at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian grappler found himself trailing late in the bout but produced a stunning final surge to defeat North Korea’s Han Chong Song 11-7. The contest looked to be heading Sehrawat’s way in the opening stages. He established a commanding 6-1 advantage and appeared to have control with 2 minutes and 40 seconds remaining on the clock.

Sehrawat Turns Bout Around At The Death

The momentum shifted dramatically as Chong Song mounted an aggressive comeback.

The North Korean wrestler picked up six technical points in a rapid turnaround, transforming a five-point deficit into a 7-6 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Just when the gold medal appeared to be slipping away, Sehrawat found another gear.

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The Indian wrestler stayed composed under pressure and launched his decisive response during the closing stages.

With only around 50 seconds left, Sehrawat flipped the contest once again, overturning the deficit and reclaiming control.

His late burst produced the points needed to take the score to 11-7, completing a remarkable comeback on the biggest stage.

India Celebrate Another Wrestling Gold

The victory capped an extraordinary sequence of events in the 57kg final.

Sehrawat had to withstand a fierce challenge after surrendering his early advantage, but his ability to respond when the bout appeared to be turning against him proved decisive.

The gold also marked one of India’s first medal moments during the second session of wrestling at the Asian Games.

What initially looked like a comfortable contest for Sehrawat turned into a tense battle before the Indian sealed the victory in spectacular fashion.

From leading 6-1 to falling 7-6, Sehrawat had just minutes to find a solution. He delivered exactly that, finishing with an 11-7 triumph and adding another gold medal to India’s Asian Games campaign.