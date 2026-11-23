Doha, Nov 22 (PTI): Skipper Tilak Varma's measured hundred and Abhishek Sharma's pitch-defying 70 remained the bright spots as India A succumbed to Pakistan A by 48 runs in a Group B match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament here on Sunday.

Chasing 314 on a challenging surface was never going to be easy, but India remained hopeful as long as Abhishek, who hammered six fours and as many sixes during his 42-ball innings, was at the crease.

Once he departed, the other Indian batters struggled to force the pace against Pakistan's bowlers, eventually finishing at 265 all out.

Skipper Tilak (100, 149b) and Shahbaz Ahmed (56) added 112 runs for the seventh wicket, but India were always facing an uphill task as the asking rate frequently hovered above 10 runs an over.

Until then, Abhishek had kept India afloat in the daunting chase with a glittering array of shots.

The left-hander took particular liking to pacer Mohammad Imran, hitting him for two fours and two sixes before finding the boundary again in a sequence of five deliveries. His second six, over point, was a treat to watch.

The assault helped Abhishek reach his half-century in just 31 balls, while his partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggled to get going.

After lifting Imran for a boundary through long-on, the young sensation tried to repeat the shot against the pacer, but this time a leading edge resulted in a simple catch for Abdul Samad in the deep.

Pakistan skipper Samad soon introduced the spinners, but Abhishek continued his aggressive approach. He dispatched off-spinner Hasan Nawaz for two sixes and a four to keep India ticking.

However, his entertaining knock came to an end when he mistimed a shot off Nawaz and was caught by Samad at mid-off.

His dismissal sucked the momentum out of India's innings.

Tilak, who struggled early in his stay, managing just eight runs off 36 balls, kept India going in the company of an aggressive Shahbaz.

The second half of his innings was a little smoother, as he scored 42 runs off the next 59 balls, but the left-hander was still not at his fluent best.

At the other end, Ahmed found his range from the outset, flicking Imran for a four and a six.

But the standout shot was a swivel pull off pacer Ali Raza that sailed over fine leg for a six.

Ahmed reached his half-century off 41 balls but fell at a crucial juncture. He tried to pull Raza but failed to generate sufficient power, falling to a catch by Nawaz in the deep.

It left India tottering at 241 for eight, still a considerable distance away from the target of 314, and they were never able to make up that deficit.

Earlier, middle-order batter Nawaz struck a breezy 79 to guide Pakistan A to a challenging 313 all out.

Nawaz, a regular in Pakistan's senior white-ball teams, reached his half-century off 82 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes.

Openers Maaz Sadaqat (59, 63b) and Shamyl Hussain (33, 23b) gave Pakistan a flying start, putting on 66 runs in just 7.5 overs.

But Hussain lost his focus following a brief verbal altercation with Harshit Rana and was dismissed shortly afterwards, scooping a catch to Rana off Ayush Badoni.

Rana soon returned to dismiss Rohail Nazir as Pakistan slipped to 67 for two.

From there, Nawaz took charge of Pakistan's innings.

Nawaz and Sadaqat added 54 runs for the third wicket before Suryansh Shedge (2/55) ended the promising partnership by dismissing Sadaqat.

Samad then added 65 runs with Nawaz for the fourth wicket as Pakistan maintained a scoring rate of over six runs an over.

But Samad was run out after being caught short of his crease through a combined effort by Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra.

India made a good comeback after Nawaz was dismissed by Shedge. Nawaz's powerful hit off the pacer was caught by Badoni near the deep-point boundary.

Pakistan were 230 for five in 38.2 overs at that stage, before Farhan Yousaf struck 56 off 48 balls to take the team past the 300-run mark. PTI UNG UNG AH

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