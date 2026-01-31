The final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Rod Laver Arena.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open LIVE Women's Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time In India
Get all the details for the Sabalenka vs Rybakina Australian Open 2026 final. Find out the IST match time, live streaming on SonyLIV, and TV telecast on Sony Sports.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open LIVE: The first Grand Slam of the year is set for a blockbuster conclusion as World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka faces off against Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final of Australian Open 2026.
Scheduled for Saturday at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, this clash features the two most dominant players of the fortnight, both of whom have reached the final without dropping a single set.
A Rivalry Renewed at Rod Laver Arena
This final is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 Australian Open decider. On that occasion, the powerful Belarusian, Sabalenka, showed immense resilience to come back from a set down and clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.
While Sabalenka went on to defend her crown in 2024, her quest for a consecutive hat-trick was halted last year following a surprising defeat to Madison Keys in the final. Rybakina, on the other hand, will be looking to flip the script and secure her first Melbourne title.
History and Head-to-Head Dominance
The familiarity between these two power-hitters adds another layer of intrigue to the contest. Having faced each other 14 times on the professional circuit, Sabalenka and Rybakina understand each other’s games perfectly.
With both players currently in rampaging form, the final is expected to be a battle of baseline aggression and serving prowess. The outcome will likely depend on who handles the pressure better under the lights in Melbourne.
When and Where to Watch in India
Indian tennis fans can catch the action on Saturday afternoon. Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. For television viewers, Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of the final.
Digital viewers can follow Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina match live streaming on SonyLiv app and website, as well as JioTV platform. The stage is perfectly set for a historic encounter.
