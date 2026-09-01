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English NewsSportsWatch: Aryna Sabalenka's US Open Look Sparkles With Stunning 127-Carat Jewellery

Watch: Aryna Sabalenka's US Open Look Sparkles With Stunning 127-Carat Jewellery

Sabalenka continues to challenge standard sporting aesthetics by pairing elite athletic execution with high fashion and multimillion-dollar gemstone craftsmanship.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her US Open title defense in style on Monday, securing a convincing 6-2, 6-4 win over Camila Osorio to extend her winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 15 consecutive matches. Yet, despite her flawless performance as the world's top-ranked player, much of the post-match conversation focused on her striking court attire.

Wearing a custom-designed Nike outfit - a sheer, basketball-mesh ensemble created as a nod to New York City - Sabalenka drew sharp opinions from tennis fans online, with some critics disparagingly labeling the bold look "streetwalker chic" or comparing it to a fishnet.

Unbothered by the internet chatter, the reigning champion brushed off the noise after her match, stating that haters should simply move on with their lives while emphasizing how much she enjoys wearing a bold, distinct design. "I love that it's different. I love that this outfit is bold," said World No. 1.

27 carats, one Grand Slam court

Adding to the statement look, Sabalenka paired her kit with high jewelry engineered specifically for high-intensity athletic movement.

Crafted by Material Good, the custom suite features 27 carats of vibrant sapphires, tourmalines, and tanzanites sourced from around the globe, demonstrating that elite fine jewelry can look right at home on a Grand Slam court rather than being confined solely to formal red-carpet galas.

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Sabalenka continues to challenge standard sporting aesthetics by pairing elite athletic execution with high fashion and multimillion-dollar gemstone craftsmanship. Her victory over Osorio served as a firm reminder that regardless of the noise surrounding her wardrobe, her game remains unmatched at the highest level of international tennis.

When is Aryna Sabalenka's next match?

Aryna Sabalenka's next match at the 2026 US Open is a second-round match against Polina Iatcenko on September 2, 2026, scheduled for 8:30 PM local/IST time.

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026 Aryna Sabalenka Jwellery
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