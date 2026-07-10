Archery WC: Indian recurve teams crash out in quarterfinals, mixed pair in bronze playoff

Madrid, Jul 9 (PTI): Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kirti Sharma reached bronze play-off in recurve mixed event, while India crashed out in the quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s team events after defeats to the USA in the Archery World Cup Stage 4 here on Thursday.

Dhiraj, fresh from winning gold with Kumkum Mohod at the Antalya World Cup last month, partnered Kirti for the first time and the duo defeated the Netherlands 6-2, Japan 5-3 before going down to China 3-5 in the semifinal. They will now face Italy in the bronze play-off.

In compound section, the mixed pair of Prithika Pradeep and Sahil Jadhav lost to the Mexican duo Miguel Becerra and Ximena Estrada 153-153 (19-20) in the shoot-off.

Veteran four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari exited in the second round and Asian Games-bound Yashdeep Bhoge crashed out in the opening round, while all other six archers remained in fray in their respective individual categories across men and women sections.

India have already secured a medal in the compound section, with the women's team making the final.

The second-seeded men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, and Yashdeep Bhoge endured a sloppy outing against the seventh-seeded USA, losing in straight sets 6-0 (53-56, 55-59, 56-58).

The American trio, led by multiple Olympic medalist Brady Ellison, mounted early pressure as India faltered with a 7 and an 8 in the opening set.

USA then drilled in five perfect 10s from six arrows to build a commanding 4-0 lead before sealing their semifinal berth with a yet another consistent show.

The women’s team of Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum, on the other hand, put up a stronger fight but ultimately went down 2-6 (52-52, 54-55, 54-54, 51-56) to their American counterparts.

While they managed to tie the first and third sets, a poor fourth set, marred by three 8s and a 7, cost them the match.

However, there're still bright chances in the individual section where Antalya World Cup champion Bommadevara has got second seeding and will begin from the round of 32 along side eight-seeded Neeraj Chauhan, and veteran Atanu Das who is seeded 26th.

In the women's section, up and coming archer Kirti, who is the best ranked Indian in the qualification, has got the fourth seeding as she, Kumkum (14th) and , Ankita Bhakat (15th) will also begin from round of 32.

Deepika who got a 16th seeding, endured a disappointing second round exit, going down to Polish Karina Kozlowska 5-6 (9-10) in a shootoff. PTI TAP AM TAP PDS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)