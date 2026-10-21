Asian Para Games: Alphia-Pallavi Duo Bag India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal

In a landmark achievement for Indian para-sports, the women's doubles duo of Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli created history in Japan by securing the country's first-ever international wheelchair badminton medal.

The Indian pair clinched a bronze medal following a hard-fought campaign that culminated in the semi-finals, where they fell 3-21, 9-21 to China's powerhouse duo of Xu Tingting and Yang Fan. Despite the semi-final setback against the top-seeded Chinese pair, James and Kaluvehalli's podium finish marks a major breakthrough for Indian badminton on the global para-circuit.

India Bags Record-Breaking Medals

India’s stellar campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 hit new heights on Day 3, driven by record-breaking gold medal performances, a clean sweep in the shot put, and personal-best silver finishes. The strong overall showing has brought Team India to the brink of crossing the coveted 50-medal milestone in Japan.

High Jump T64: Record Gold & 1-2 Finish

Reigning Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar produced a masterclass in the men's high jump T64, clearing a Games-record height of 2.05m to claim gold. Compatriot Banti made it a double podium for India, securing silver with a 1.92m clearance to lock in a dominant 1-2 finish.

Shot Put Dominance: Clean Sweep & New Record

Indian throwers completely dominated the men's shot put competition. Paralympic medallist Sachin Khilari led the charge, capturing gold with a new Games-record mark of 15.87m. Mohd Yasser took home silver with a throw of 15.06m, while Parveen completed the 1-2-3 Indian sweep by taking bronze with 14.94m.

In the men's shot put F53 class, Ayush Verma added another gold to the tally with a winning effort of 8.16m.

Personal Bests & Archery Success Drive Silver Tally

India's silver medal collection expanded further thanks to career-best achievements in field events:

Manjeet Vyas: Delivered a personal-best distance of 61.41m (838 Raza points) to secure silver.

Bhagyashri: Recorded a career-best 8.19m throw to claim her second consecutive Asian Para Games silver medal.

Para Archery: The compound women's doubles duo of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag put on a precise shooting display to capture silver.