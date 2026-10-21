India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsAsian Para Games: Alphia-Pallavi Duo Bag India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal

Asian Para Games: Alphia-Pallavi Duo Bag India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal

With momentum building across multiple disciplines, India's medal rush on Day 3 highlights the growing dominance of the national contingent on the Asian para-sports stage.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 12:18 PM (IST)

In a landmark achievement for Indian para-sports, the women's doubles duo of Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli created history in Japan by securing the country's first-ever international wheelchair badminton medal.

The Indian pair clinched a bronze medal following a hard-fought campaign that culminated in the semi-finals, where they fell 3-21, 9-21 to China's powerhouse duo of Xu Tingting and Yang Fan. Despite the semi-final setback against the top-seeded Chinese pair, James and Kaluvehalli's podium finish marks a major breakthrough for Indian badminton on the global para-circuit.

India Bags Record-Breaking Medals

India’s stellar campaign at the Asian Para Games 2026 hit new heights on Day 3, driven by record-breaking gold medal performances, a clean sweep in the shot put, and personal-best silver finishes. The strong overall showing has brought Team India to the brink of crossing the coveted 50-medal milestone in Japan.

High Jump T64: Record Gold & 1-2 Finish

Reigning Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar produced a masterclass in the men's high jump T64, clearing a Games-record height of 2.05m to claim gold. Compatriot Banti made it a double podium for India, securing silver with a 1.92m clearance to lock in a dominant 1-2 finish.

Shot Put Dominance: Clean Sweep & New Record

Indian throwers completely dominated the men's shot put competition. Paralympic medallist Sachin Khilari led the charge, capturing gold with a new Games-record mark of 15.87m. Mohd Yasser took home silver with a throw of 15.06m, while Parveen completed the 1-2-3 Indian sweep by taking bronze with 14.94m.

In the men's shot put F53 class, Ayush Verma added another gold to the tally with a winning effort of 8.16m.

Personal Bests & Archery Success Drive Silver Tally

India's silver medal collection expanded further thanks to career-best achievements in field events:

Manjeet Vyas: Delivered a personal-best distance of 61.41m (838 Raza points) to secure silver.

Bhagyashri: Recorded a career-best 8.19m throw to claim her second consecutive Asian Para Games silver medal.

Para Archery: The compound women's doubles duo of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag put on a precise shooting display to capture silver.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Para Games Asian Para Games 2026 Wheelchair Badminton
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
'Very Young And...': Shreyas Iyer Offers Reality Check on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20I Hype
'Very Young And...': Shreyas Iyer Offers Reality Check on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's T20I Hype
Sports
7 Gifted Cricketers Who Failed To Make It Big In International Cricket
7 Gifted Cricketers Who Failed To Make It Big In International Cricket
Sports
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights
Sports
Asian Para Games: Ayush Verma Wins Gold In Men's Shot Put F53 Event
Asian Para Games: Ayush Verma Wins Gold In Men's Shot Put F53 Event
Advertisement

Videos

Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff Shooting Probe Reveals Alleged Celebrity Targets, Salman Link
Punjab Politics Flash: Bhagwant Mann Held at Delhi Airport as Customs Collects Rs 50,000 Duty
UP Politics Alert: Yogi Adityanath Warns Those Spreading Anti-India Propaganda of Ravana-Like Fall
Global Unrest: Bolivia Teachers Clash With Authorities as Tear Gas and Pepper Spray Fill Streets
Major Breakthrough: Four Arrested in Alleged Weapon Supply Conspiracy in Tiger Shroff Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget