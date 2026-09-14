WATCH: Alexander Zverev Has No Idea He Just Won! German Star Confused By Crowd Reaction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton for US Open championship.

Zverev seemed unaware of victory, preparing for another point.

Crowd reaction eventually made Zverev realize his US Open triumph.

Alexander Zverev produced an interesting moment after defeating Ben Shelton in the US Open final, seemingly unaware that he had just won the championship. The German looked completely prepared to continue playing even as the crowd erupted around him. Shelton’s final shot had already gone out, sealing the match for Zverev, but the champion appeared locked into the contest and seemed ready for another point. The crowd immediately realised what had happened and rose to applaud Zverev’s triumph.

HE DIDN'T REALIZE HE'D WON 🏆



Alexander Zverev exorcises his 2020 demons and defeats Shelton 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2 to win his first US Open title! pic.twitter.com/f0Cnl2xvgI September 13, 2026

Zverev Misses The Moment He Wins

Instead of celebrating, Alexander Zverev appeared to be getting himself ready for the next serve, creating an unusual scene as spectators celebrated a title that Zverev had seemingly not yet processed.

Only after looking around and taking in the crowd’s reaction did the reality appear to sink in.

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The strange sequence quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the final, with Zverev’s delayed reaction adding an entertaining twist to a major victory.

From Final Point Confusion To Grand Slam Redemption

The unusual celebration came at the end of an important tournament for Zverev, who has now added another major achievement to his growing career.

The 29-year-old’s victory also carries a strong redemption element. Back in 2020, Zverev had taken a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in the US Open final but eventually surrendered the advantage and lost the title.

That painful defeat was one of the defining moments of his Grand Slam journey.

Now, Zverev has gone on to win two Grand Slam titles in the same season and establish himself among the leading players on the men’s tour.