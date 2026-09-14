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English NewsSportsWATCH: Alexander Zverev Has No Idea He Just Won! German Star Confused By Crowd Reaction

WATCH: Alexander Zverev Has No Idea He Just Won! German Star Confused By Crowd Reaction

Alexander Zverev appeared unaware he had won after Ben Shelton’s final error, looking ready for another point before realising the match was over.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton for US Open championship.
  • Zverev seemed unaware of victory, preparing for another point.
  • Crowd reaction eventually made Zverev realize his US Open triumph.

Alexander Zverev produced an interesting moment after defeating Ben Shelton in the US Open final, seemingly unaware that he had just won the championship. The German looked completely prepared to continue playing even as the crowd erupted around him. Shelton’s final shot had already gone out, sealing the match for Zverev, but the champion appeared locked into the contest and seemed ready for another point. The crowd immediately realised what had happened and rose to applaud Zverev’s triumph.

Zverev Misses The Moment He Wins

Instead of celebrating, Alexander Zverev appeared to be getting himself ready for the next serve, creating an unusual scene as spectators celebrated a title that Zverev had seemingly not yet processed.

Only after looking around and taking in the crowd’s reaction did the reality appear to sink in. 

Also Check || WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Walks Away! Mohsin Naqvi Left Waiting As India Skip Trophy Ceremony

The strange sequence quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the final, with Zverev’s delayed reaction adding an entertaining twist to a major victory.

From Final Point Confusion To Grand Slam Redemption

The unusual celebration came at the end of an important tournament for Zverev, who has now added another major achievement to his growing career.

The 29-year-old’s victory also carries a strong redemption element. Back in 2020, Zverev had taken a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem in the US Open final but eventually surrendered the advantage and lost the title.

That painful defeat was one of the defining moments of his Grand Slam journey.

Now, Zverev has gone on to win two Grand Slam titles in the same season and establish himself among the leading players on the men’s tour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was unusual about Alexander Zverev's reaction after winning the US Open final?

Zverev appeared unaware he had won, seemingly ready to continue playing even after the final point. He only realized his victory after observing the crowd's reaction.

Who did Alexander Zverev defeat to win the US Open title?

Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton in the US Open final with a score of 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2. This marked his first US Open title win.

Why was this US Open victory significant for Alexander Zverev's career?

This victory carried a strong redemption element for Zverev, as he had previously lost the 2020 US Open final after holding a two-set lead. It added another major achievement to his career.

How many Grand Slam titles has Alexander Zverev won in the current season?

Alexander Zverev has gone on to win two Grand Slam titles in the same season. This achievement has helped establish him among the leading players on the men's tour.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tennis Alexander Zverev US Open Ben Shelton
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