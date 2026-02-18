Ahmedabad To Become Olympic-Ready City; Receives Rs 1,278 Crore Boost In Gujarat Budget 2026-27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Ahmedabad is set to be transformed into an “Olympic Ready City” after the Gujarat government earmarked Rs 1,278 crore in the 2026–27 State Budget, following the state’s successful bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Presenting the budget in the state Assembly, Finance Minister Kanu Desai outlined a series of investments aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and urban facilities in preparation for the international event.

The allocation forms part of a broader effort to position Gujarat as a global sporting destination and to upgrade Ahmedabad’s infrastructure to meet international standards required for hosting major multi-sport events.

The sports sector has received a total allocation of Rs 1,331 crore in the 2026–27 budget, reflecting the state government’s focus on developing world-class facilities and supporting athletes across multiple disciplines.

A provision of Rs 500 crore has been made to develop Ahmedabad as an Olympic Ready City and to advance the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave project, which is envisaged as a key hub for sporting excellence and training. Additionally, Rs 165 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development of sports complexes in various districts, and Rs 101 crore has been earmarked to create sports-related infrastructure in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

An amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked to establish Olympic-level infrastructure at Karai, aimed at strengthening the state’s capacity to host high-performance training and competitive events. Another Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the construction of a Para High Performance Centre in Gandhinagar, which is expected to provide specialised training and support facilities for para-athletes.

The budget also provides Rs 90 crore for the construction of a world-class hockey stadium, further strengthening Gujarat’s sporting ecosystem and creating additional infrastructure capable of hosting national and international competitions.

The Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities has received an overall allocation of Rs 2,006 crore, reflecting the government’s broader commitment to sports development, youth engagement and cultural promotion across the state.

The government stated that the measures are intended to encourage youth and athletes to achieve success at national and international levels and to showcase their talent on a global platform, while also strengthening Gujarat’s standing as a competitive sporting destination.

In addition to sports facilities, the budget outlines civic infrastructure upgrades linked to preparations for the Games and long-term urban development. These include road renovations, improved lighting systems and the development of tourist destinations, along with the expansion of metro rail and bus transport services to support increased footfall during the event and improve overall urban mobility.

The government said that hosting the Commonwealth Games is expected to provide fresh momentum to the state’s economy, generate employment opportunities and accelerate infrastructure development across multiple sectors.

It added that the event is likely to boost tourism, attract domestic and international investment, and enhance Gujarat’s global profile as a major destination for sports, culture and business.

Beyond sports, Rs 226 crore has been allocated for archaeology and museums, including Rs five crore for the development and conservation of state-protected archaeological monuments aimed at preserving Gujarat’s historical and cultural heritage.

Libraries will receive Rs 182 crore, with Rs 128 crore earmarked for the construction of district and taluka libraries, along with plans to establish four Smart District Libraries and new libraries at 17 newly created taluka headquarters to expand access to knowledge and learning resources.

A further Rs 8 crore has been allocated for cultural programmes, while Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the preservation and restoration of archival records to safeguard important historical documents and institutional memory.

