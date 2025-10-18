'Absolutely Immoral, Barbaric': Rashid Khan Fumes After 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed grief over the loss of the lives of three young cricketers in a Pakistani airstrike. According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, three young cricketers were killed during attacks on civilian housing in Paktika province.

He released a statement overnight on social media responding to the attack, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan."

“A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," he wrote.

Khan was critical in his statement against the attacks carried out by Pakistan, and also included a plea for the "grave violation of human rights," which he said should not go unnoticed on the international stage. "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," he added.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan following the airstrike.

In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

Reacting to the cricket board's decision, Rashid Khan wrote: "In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."