Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSports'Absolutely Immoral, Barbaric': Rashid Khan Fumes After 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike

'Absolutely Immoral, Barbaric': Rashid Khan Fumes After 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed grief over the loss of the lives of three young cricketers in a Pakistani airstrike. According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, three young cricketers were killed during attacks on civilian housing in Paktika province.

He released a statement overnight on social media responding to the attack, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan."

“A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," he wrote.

Khan was critical in his statement against the attacks carried out by Pakistan, and also included a plea for the "grave violation of human rights," which he said should not go unnoticed on the international stage. "It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed," he added.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan following the airstrike. 

In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

Reacting to the cricket board's decision, Rashid Khan wrote: "In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out From Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
Afghanistan Pulls Out From Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
India
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget