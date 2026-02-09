ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Spotted Together At Super Bowl

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: F1 star Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian drew widespread attention on Sunday after being seen together at Super Bowl 2026, marking their most prominent public appearance amid ongoing speculation about a possible relationship.

The high-profile sighting quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments from the event, with images and videos circulating widely across social media and entertainment platforms.

The pair were observed spending time together in a private suite during the showpiece NFL fixture.

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has addressed the nature of their relationship publicly, their joint presence at one of the world’s most watched sporting events has been viewed as a notable development, particularly given the intense scrutiny surrounding both figures.

Super Bowl Appearance Sparks Fresh Speculation

Reports of the Super Bowl outing come after weeks of growing chatter linking the reality television star and the seven-time Formula One world champion.

Previous sightings in Europe and at select private events had already fuelled rumours, but Sunday’s appearance represented the clearest and most public indication yet of a close connection between the two.

For many fans, the Super Bowl setting, known for attracting global celebrities, added further weight to the moment, elevating what might otherwise have been dismissed as coincidence.

Two Global Icons, One High-Profile Moment

Kardashian remains one of the most influential figures in popular culture, balancing her television career with multiple successful business ventures.

Hamilton, meanwhile, continues to command attention beyond the racetrack, with interests spanning fashion, activism and film alongside his racing commitments.

Despite the speculation, both have maintained silence, choosing not to clarify their relationship status. As a result, the Super Bowl appearance has taken on added significance, leaving fans and commentators to draw their own conclusions.

Until either party speaks publicly though, the nature of their connection remains unconfirmed, but their shared Super Bowl moment has undeniably intensified dating rumors.