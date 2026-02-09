Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Spotted Together At Super Bowl

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian Spotted Together At Super Bowl

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian drew attention at Super Bowl 2026 after being seen together, prompting renewed buzz about their personal lives.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: F1 star Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian drew widespread attention on Sunday after being seen together at Super Bowl 2026, marking their most prominent public appearance amid ongoing speculation about a possible relationship.

The high-profile sighting quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments from the event, with images and videos circulating widely across social media and entertainment platforms.

The pair were observed spending time together in a private suite during the showpiece NFL fixture.

While neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has addressed the nature of their relationship publicly, their joint presence at one of the world’s most watched sporting events has been viewed as a notable development, particularly given the intense scrutiny surrounding both figures.

Super Bowl Appearance Sparks Fresh Speculation

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Reports of the Super Bowl outing come after weeks of growing chatter linking the reality television star and the seven-time Formula One world champion.

Previous sightings in Europe and at select private events had already fuelled rumours, but Sunday’s appearance represented the clearest and most public indication yet of a close connection between the two.

For many fans, the Super Bowl setting, known for attracting global celebrities, added further weight to the moment, elevating what might otherwise have been dismissed as coincidence.

Two Global Icons, One High-Profile Moment

Kardashian remains one of the most influential figures in popular culture, balancing her television career with multiple successful business ventures.

Hamilton, meanwhile, continues to command attention beyond the racetrack, with interests spanning fashion, activism and film alongside his racing commitments.

Despite the speculation, both have maintained silence, choosing not to clarify their relationship status. As a result, the Super Bowl appearance has taken on added significance, leaving fans and commentators to draw their own conclusions.

Until either party speaks publicly though, the nature of their connection remains unconfirmed, but their shared Super Bowl moment has undeniably intensified dating rumors.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian seen together?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were seen together at Super Bowl 2026. They were observed spending time in a private suite during the event.

Has Kim Kardashian or Lewis Hamilton commented on their relationship?

No, neither Kim Kardashian nor Lewis Hamilton has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship. They have maintained silence on the matter.

What is the significance of their Super Bowl appearance?

Their joint appearance at the Super Bowl, a highly watched event attracting global celebrities, has intensified speculation about a possible relationship. It's seen as a prominent public sighting.

Have there been previous sightings of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton together?

Yes, there have been previous sightings of them in Europe and at select private events. However, the Super Bowl appearance is considered the clearest and most public indication yet.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lewis Hamilton Kim Kardashian Super Bowl ABP Live F1 Pit Stop
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report
Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Parliamentary Tensions
Breaking News: Opposition Prepares No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
NEWS FLASH: Opposition Protests Rock UP Assembly as SP–Congress Target Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
NEWS UPDATE: Lok Sabha Disrupted Again as Opposition Protest Forces Adjournment Till Noon
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Sails to Northeast as PM Interacts with Students in Guwahati
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget