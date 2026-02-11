Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Ferrari’s Formula 1 ace Charles Leclerc added a surprising crossover moment to his growing global profile by featuring in a high-profile Super Bowl commercial.

The appearance placed the Monaco-born driver on one of the world’s biggest advertising stages, blending the fast-paced world of F1 with pop culture spectacle.

The milestone 60th edition of the Super Bowl saw the Seattle Seahawks triumph over the New England Patriots to secure their second championship title.

While the on-field action delivered drama, one of the more talked-about off-field moments came during a Pokemon-themed advertisement, and Leclerc was part of the star-studded lineup.

Charles Leclerc Reveals His Favourite Pokemon

In the Super Bowl XL commercial, Leclerc shared that Arcanine stands as his favourite Pokemon.

The Ferrari driver highlighted speed and loyalty as the defining traits that resonate with him, qualities that mirror his own racing philosophy on the Formula 1 circuit.

The campaign brought together an eclectic mix of global celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Trevor Noah, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Notably, Leclerc was the sole representative from the Formula 1 paddock, further underscoring his expanding appeal beyond motorsport.

By stepping into mainstream entertainment at the Super Bowl, Leclerc reinforced his status as one of F1’s most marketable and recognisable modern stars.

Leclerc's F1 Heroics

Charles Leclerc has grown into one of Formula 1’s standout performers since entering the sport in 2018.

The Ferrari star announced himself on the big stage in 2019, claiming his first Grand Prix victory at Spa-Francorchamps before delivering an emotional and iconic win at Monza. That triumph ended Ferrari’s long wait for a home victory and firmly established Leclerc as the Scuderia’s new talisman.

Renowned for his exceptional qualifying speed, Leclerc has amassed numerous pole positions, frequently outpacing rivals in high-pressure sessions.

The 2022 season marked another career high, as he emerged as an early championship challenger with multiple race wins and consistent podium finishes.

His aggressive racecraft, precision over one lap and ability to handle expectations at Ferrari continue to define his reputation as a future Formula 1 world champion contender.