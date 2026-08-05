Abhimanyu Bhati Wins Gold In Men's Skeet At All India Open Shooting Championship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adani Sportsline support aids Bhati's elite competition preparation.

Ahmedabad: Adani Sportsline's ‘Garv Hai’ athlete Abhimanyu Singh Bhati won the gold medal in the Men's Skeet event at the All India Open Shooting Championship, organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala, Punjab.

Abhimanyu delivered a composed performance throughout the competition despite competing on an unfamiliar range and in challenging weather conditions. Guided by his coach, Mr Kesari Singh Bhati, he adapted quickly and relied on disciplined execution to finish on top of the podium.

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“The range was different from what I train on and the weather was also challenging, but I trusted my preparation and stayed focused on the basics. Winning this competition gives me a lot of confidence going into the National Shooting Championship. Adani Sportsline’s support has played an important role in helping me prepare and perform at my best,” said Abhimanyu.

Through Adani Sportsline's ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, Abhimanyu receives specialist support in physiotherapy and mental conditioning, helping him prepare for elite competition.

Patiala has given Abhimanyu plenty to celebrate. His attention now turns to the National Shooting Championship in December, with the confidence of a title-winning performance behind him.

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Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group’s vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)